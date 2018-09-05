Kaine hits Stewart on defense spending in new ad

Here’s our list of the Top 10 gubernatorial takeovers, with the No. 1 ranking going to the state with the governorship most likely to switch parties in November.
The party that currently controls the governor's seat is listed next to the state—either D, R or I—while the number in parenthesis is our ranking from March.
- New Mexico R — Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham vs. Republican Steve Pearce (1)
- Illinois R — Incumbent Republican Bruce Rauner vs. Democrat J.B. Pritzker (2)
- Alaska I — Incumbent Independent Bill Walker vs. Republican Mike Dunleavy vs. Democrat Mark Begich (4)
- Maine R — Democrat Janet Mills vs. Republican Shawn Moody (3)
- Michigan R — Republican Bill Schuette vs. Democrat Gretchen Whitmer (7)
- Nevada R — Republican Adam Laxalt vs. Democrat Steve Sisolak (6)
- Wisconsin R — Incumbent Republican Scott Walker vs. Democrat Tony Evers (unranked)
- Florida R — Republican Ron DeSantis vs. Democrat Andrew Gillum (8)
- Connecticut D — Democrat Ned Lamont vs. Republican Bob Stefanowski (5)
- Iowa R — Incumbent Republican Kim Reynolds vs. Democrat Fred Hubbell (unranked)
Other races worth watching (in alphabetical order): Colorado (D), Georgia (R), Kansas (R), Ohio (R), Oklahoma (R), Oregon (D) and Rhode Island (D).