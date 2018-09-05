Feedback

Kaine hits Stewart on defense spending in new ad

Virginia Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine is accusing his Republican opponent, Corey Stewart, of playing politics on defense spending in a new television ad to air this week.

In the new spot, Kaine points to a Mach spending bill he supported that expanded the Navy's capacity and raised military salaries, contrasting his stance on the bill to audio from an interview with Stewart trashing the bill. 

"Just an absolute nightmare and a disaster. I wish the president had vetoed it," Stewart says in a clip of an interview on the John Fredericks Radio Network that is used in the ad. 

Immediately after the audio plays, Kaine joins back in to argue that vetoing the spending bill "would hurt Virginia and threaten our security." 

Defense issues are key in Virginia, which is home to both military installations as well as many major defense contractors. 

The March spending bill authorized $1.3 trillion in spending across the government and helped to avert a government shutdown. But it didn't include key priorities to President Trump, like defunding sanctuary cities, slashing government programs or defunding Planned Parenthood, a reality that led to conservative calls for Trump to veto it.  Stewart joined that drum beat, arguing against the bill in that radio interview and tweeting that it was a "Democrat bill." 

Trump begrudgingly signed it, arguing he felt "forced" into signing it because of how it helped the military but declaring "I will never sign another bill like this again."

Stewart has tried to flip the script back onto Kaine, arguing that the senator isn't supportive of the military because he opposed a short-term spending bill earlier this year. But Kaine said he voted against the bill because he wanted more long-term stability, and ultimately supported the bill that Stewart opposed. 

Kaine continues to poll substantially above Stewart—a recent Virginia Commonwealth University found Kaine up 23 percentage points, while a Roanoke College poll taken a few weeks later found Kaine up 17 points

by

advertisement
advertisement

latest posts from The Rundown

NBC News Political Unit

The top gubernatorial races that could switch parties

Here’s our list of the Top 10 gubernatorial takeovers, with the No. 1 ranking going to the state with the governorship most likely to switch parties in November.

The party that currently controls the governor's seat is listed next to the state—either D, R or I—while the number in parenthesis is our ranking from March.  

  1. New Mexico R — Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham vs. Republican Steve Pearce (1)
  2. Illinois R — Incumbent Republican Bruce Rauner vs. Democrat J.B. Pritzker (2)
  3. Alaska I — Incumbent Independent Bill Walker vs. Republican Mike Dunleavy vs. Democrat Mark Begich (4)
  4. Maine R — Democrat Janet Mills vs. Republican Shawn Moody (3)
  5. Michigan R — Republican Bill Schuette vs. Democrat Gretchen Whitmer (7)
  6. Nevada R — Republican Adam Laxalt vs. Democrat Steve Sisolak (6)
  7. Wisconsin R — Incumbent Republican Scott Walker vs. Democrat Tony Evers (unranked)
  8. Florida R — Republican Ron DeSantis vs. Democrat Andrew Gillum (8)
  9. Connecticut D — Democrat Ned Lamont vs. Republican Bob Stefanowski (5)
  10. Iowa R — Incumbent Republican Kim Reynolds vs. Democrat Fred Hubbell (unranked)

Other races worth watching (in alphabetical order): Colorado (D), Georgia (R), Kansas (R), Ohio (R), Oklahoma (R), Oregon (D) and Rhode Island (D).

Ben Kamisar

Kaine hits Stewart on defense spending in new ad

Virginia Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine is accusing his Republican opponent, Corey Stewart, of playing politics on defense spending in a new television ad to air this week.

In the new spot, Kaine points to a Mach spending bill he supported that expanded the Navy's capacity and raised military salaries, contrasting his stance on the bill to audio from an interview with Stewart trashing the bill. 

"Just an absolute nightmare and a disaster. I wish the president had vetoed it," Stewart says in a clip of an interview on the John Fredericks Radio Network that is used in the ad. 

Immediately after the audio plays, Kaine joins back in to argue that vetoing the spending bill "would hurt Virginia and threaten our security." 

Defense issues are key in Virginia, which is home to both military installations as well as many major defense contractors. 

The March spending bill authorized $1.3 trillion in spending across the government and helped to avert a government shutdown. But it didn't include key priorities to President Trump, like defunding sanctuary cities, slashing government programs or defunding Planned Parenthood, a reality that led to conservative calls for Trump to veto it.  Stewart joined that drum beat, arguing against the bill in that radio interview and tweeting that it was a "Democrat bill." 

Trump begrudgingly signed it, arguing he felt "forced" into signing it because of how it helped the military but declaring "I will never sign another bill like this again."

Stewart has tried to flip the script back onto Kaine, arguing that the senator isn't supportive of the military because he opposed a short-term spending bill earlier this year. But Kaine said he voted against the bill because he wanted more long-term stability, and ultimately supported the bill that Stewart opposed. 

Kaine continues to poll substantially above Stewart—a recent Virginia Commonwealth University found Kaine up 23 percentage points, while a Roanoke College poll taken a few weeks later found Kaine up 17 points

Ben Kamisar

Obama to campaign with California Democratic House candidates

President Obama will kick off his midterm campaign schedule Saturday at an event with seven top Democratic candidates in the Los Angeles area, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee announced Wednesday. 

The former president will head to Orange County to help campaign for Democrats Josh Harder, TJ Cox, Katie Hill, Gil Cisneros, Katie Porter, Harley Rouda and Mike Levin. All are running in Republican-held districts won by Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016, making their races top targets for Democrats. 

New Mexico Rep. Ben Ray Luján, the chairman of the DCCC, said in a statement that Obama's "inspirational voice and unifying message" will be an asset to those Democrats on the trail. 

California emerged early as a centerpiece of the Democratic Party's midterm strategy — flipping those seats won by Clinton is a top priority as the party looks to flip the 23 seats needed to retake control of the House, and Clinton's 2016 victory in Orange County marked the first time the county went blue in a presidential race since Franklin D. Roosevelt was president. 

Two other GOP-held seats in California are also rated as competitive by the Cook Political Report, the 50th and 4th Congressional Districts where Reps. Duncan Hunter and Tom McClintock are seeking reelection. President Trump won each of those districts by double-digit margins in 2016. 

The event will be one of Obama's most overt plays in the 2018 midterms so far. Last month, he endorsed almost 100 Democratic candidates across the country, including Cox, Hill, Porter, Rouda and Levin in California. Obama also endorsed Ammar Campa-Najjar, the Democrat running against Hunter. 

On top of this event, is slated to campaign for candidates in Illinois, Ohio and Pennsylvania. He's also headlining a fundraiser for the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, started by former Obama-administration Attorney General Eric Holder. 

He's also expected to add more endorsements and campaign stops to his schedule before Election Day. 

Mark Murray
Mark Murray

Huge turnout in Ayanna Pressley's victory over Michael Capuano

More than 102,000 voters turned out for last night's Massachusetts's 7th Congressional District Democratic primary, where Boston City Counselor Ayanna Pressley upset longtime incumbent Rep. Michael Capuano.

Pressley won by more than 17 points on Tuesday in Capuano's first competitive primary since he took office. Even with no serious statewide primary for governor or senate, the race encouraged a historic number of votes. 

Here's a look at primary turnout across Capuano's time as a congressional candidate: 

2018 (Capuano v. Pressley): 102,067

2016 (Capuano with no opponent): 46,735

2014 (Capuano with no opponent): 61,725

2012 (Capuano with no opponent): 41,162

2010 (Capuano with no opponent): 42,342 – was MA-8 (before redistricting)

2008 (Capuano with no opponent): 48,026 – was MA-8

2006 (Capuano with no opponent): 85,051 – was MA-8

2004 (Capuano with no opponent): 44,546 – was MA-8

2002 (Capuano with no opponent): 75,072 – was MA-8

2000 (Capuano with no opponent): 21,191 – was MA-8

1998 (Capuano wins multicandidate primary): 88,145 – was MA-8

SOURCE: Massachusetts Elections Division

Mike Memoli

Biden touts Cuomo's 'guts' in new television ad ahead of gubernatorial primary

As he sets off for a busy fall campaign schedule, Joe Biden hasn't been shy about backing candidates facing challenges from the progressive left. In two of the remaining primaries this month, New York and Delaware the former vice president is backing incumbents and close allies over challengers with support from leading progressive forces.

In a new television advertisement released days after Andrew Cuomo's feisty debate with progressive primary opponent Cynthia Nixon, Biden calls the two-term New York governor "the perfect antidote" to the "challenging times" facing the nation under President Trump.

"I've known Andrew for over 20 years. I know he has skills, guts and experience -- experience to defend New York against the conservative agenda coming out of Washington," he says. "We need Andrew's experience more than ever to make sure that everybody gets a fighting chance."

Though he could have been a potential 2020 rival to Biden, Cuomo seemed to rule out a presidential run during that debate last week. He said he would serve all four years of a third term unless "God strikes me dead."

Biden and Cuomo have forged a close relationship especially in the past decade. The former vice president long admired Cuomo's father, Mario, and partnered with his son to announce major new infrastructure projects in the state like a new La Guardia Airport. The younger Cuomo also had become close with Biden's eldest son, Beau, when both served as their respective states' attorneys general.

Biden also endorsed his home-state senator, Tom Carper, ahead of his primary this week.

NBC News Political Unit

The key primaries left on the calendar

The general election season might be upon us, but there are still some interesting storylines to watch in the final few primaries that remain.  

While victories by Democratic progressive candidates like Andrew Gillum and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have been more the exceptions than the rule during this primary season, there are three upcoming Dem primaries where incumbents are getting challenges from the left.

And, both party primaries in New Hampshire's First District are worth watching — it's one of the most reliable bellwether in the country where the winner is typically a member of the party that does best nationally.  

  • Sept. 4: Massachusetts primaries, where the main-card matchup is in the 7th Congressional District. There, Democratic Rep. Michael Capuano faces off against Boston City Counselor Ayanna Pressley. Pressley has turned this race into the political fight of Capuano's life as she calls for a new direction in the district. 
  • Sept. 6: Delaware primaries, which include Democratic Sen. Tom Carper looking to secure reelection against challenger Kerri Harris, a veteran looking to become the next Democratic giant-killer. Carper has massively outfundraised Harris and had some help from former Vice President Joe Biden, who recorded a robocall for the incumbent. But progressives are hoping Harris can defeat the odds and deliver another defeat of a long-time incumbent
  • Sept. 11: New Hampshire, Rhode Island primaries. New Hampshire's top primary is in the state's 1st Congressional District, a swing district. Crowded fields on both sides include Republicans Andy Sanborn and Eddie Edwards, as well as Democrats Chris Pappas and Maura Sullivan. In Rhode Island, Republicans are set to decide who will run against incumbent Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo. 
  • Sept. 13: New York state primaries, where the main event is the Democratic gubernatorial primary between incumbent Gov. Andrew Cuomo and progressive challenger Cynthia Nixon. Cuomo has retained a massive lead at the polls, but Nixon has been an aggressive campaigner and has sought to push Cuomo on a littany of progressive issues. 
Mark Murray
Mark Murray

Democrats' top 25 House pickup opportunities, plus the next 25

One way to look at the Democrats’ quest to net the 23 House seats needed to flip the chamber is by arranging their pick-up opportunities into two different groups – the Top 25 and the Next 25.

Democrats Top 25 pick-up opportunities (in alphabetical order):

  1. AZ-2 (Republican Lea Marquez Peterson vs. Democrat Ann Kirkpatrick)
  2. CA-25 (Republican Rep. Steve Knight v. Democrat Katie Hill)
  3. CA-39 (Republican Young Kim v. Democrat Gil Cisneros)
  4. CA-45 (Republican Rep. Mimi Walters v. Democrat Katie Porter)
  5. CA-48 (Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher v. Democrat Harley Rouda)
  6. CA-49 (Republican Diane Harkey v. Democrat Mike Levin)
  7. CO-6 (Republican Rep. Mike Coffman v. Democrat Jason Crow)
  8. FL-26 (Republican Rep. Carlos Curbelo v. Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell)
  9. FL-27 (Republican Maria Elvira Salazar v. Democrat Donna Shalala)
  10. IA-1 (Republican Rep. Rod Blum v. Democrat Abby Finkenauer)
  11. IL-6 (Republican Rep. Peter Roskam v. Democrat Sean Casten)
  12. ME-2 (Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin v. Democrat Jared Golden)
  13. MI-11 (Republican Lena Epstein v. Democrat Haley Stevens)
  14. MN-2 (Republican Rep. Jason Lewis v. Democrat Angie Craig)
  15. MN-3 (Republican Rep. Erik Paulsen v. Democrat Dean Phillips)
  16. NJ-2 (Republican Seth Grossman v. Democrat Jeff Van Drew)
  17. NJ-11 (Republican Jay Webber v. Democrat Mikie Sherrill)
  18. NY-19 (Republican Rep. John Faso v. Democrat Antonio Delgado
  19. NY-22 (Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney v. Democrat Anthony Brindisi)
  20. PA-5 (Republican Pearl Kim v. Democrat Mary Gay Scanlon)
  21. PA-6 (Republican Greg McCauley v. Democrat Chrissy Houlahan)
  22. PA-7 (Republican Marty Nothstein v. Democrat Susan Wild)
  23. PA-17 (Republican Rep. Keith Rothfus v. Democrat Conor Lamb)
  24. TX-7 (Republican Rep. John Culberson v. Democrat Lizzie Pannill Fletcher)
  25. VA-10 (Republican Rep. Barbara Comstock v. Democrat Jennifer Wexton)

The Next 25 (in alphabetical order):

  1. CA-10 (Republican Rep. Jeff Denham v. Democrat Josh Harder)
  2. IA-3 (Republican Rep. David Young v. Democrat Cindy Axne)
  3. IL-12 (Republican Rep. Mike Bost v. Democrat Brendan Kelly)
  4. IL-13 (Republican Rep. Rodney Davis v. Democrat Betsy Dirksen Londrigan)
  5. IL-14 (Republican Rep. Randy Hultgren v. Democrat Lauren Underwood)
  6. KS-2 (Republican Steve Watkins v. Democrat Paul Davis)
  7. KS-3 (Republican Rep. Kevin Yoder v. Democrat Sharice Davids)
  8. KY-6 (Republican Rep. Andy Barr v. Democrat Amy McGrath)
  9. MI-8 (Republican Rep. Mike Bishop v. Democrat Elissa Slotkin)
  10. NE-2 (Republican Rep. Don Bacon v. Democrat Kara Eastman)
  11. NJ-3 (Republican Rep. Tom MacArthur v. Democrat Andy Kim)
  12. NJ-7 (Republican Rep. Leonard Lance v. Democrat Tom Malinowski)
  13. NC-9 (Republican Mark Harris v. Democrat Dan McCready)
  14. OH-1 (Republican Rep. Steve Chabot v. Democrat Aftab Pureval)
  15. PA-1 (Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick v. Democrat Scott Wallace)
  16. TX-23 (Republican Rep. Will Hurd v. Democrat Gina Ortiz Jones)
  17. TX-32 (Republican Rep. Pete Sessions v. Democrat Colin Allred)
  18. UT-4 (Republican Rep. Mia Love v. Democrat Ben McAdams)
  19. VA-2 (Republican Rep. Scott Taylor v. Democrat Elaine Luria)
  20. VA-5 (Republican Denver Riggleman v. Democrat Leslie Cockburn)
  21. VA-7 (Republican Rep. Dave Brat v. Democrat Abigail Spanberger)
  22. WA-5 (Republican Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers v. Democrat Lisa Brown)
  23. WA-8 (Republican Dino Rossi v. Democrat Kim Schrier)
  24. WV-3 (Republican Carol Miller v. Democrat Richard Ojeda)
  25. WI-1 (Republican Bryan Steil v. Democrat Randy Bryce)

The GOP’s Top 4 pickup opportunities:

  1. MN-8 (Democrat Joe Radinovich v. Republican Pete Stauber)
  2. MN-1 (Democrat Dan Feehan v. Republican Jim Hagedorn)
  3. NH-1 (Candidates to be decided during Sept. 11 primary)
  4. NV-3 (Democrat Susie Lee v. Republican Danny Tarkanian)
Ben Kamisar

Morrisey touts Trump support in first general election ad

West Virginia Republican Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is out with his first television ad of the general election, a biographical spot that touts his working class roots and leans heavily on Morrisey's endorsement from President Trump.

Morrisey has so far been unable to close the gap against Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin but Republicans believe Trump can be the X-factor in a state he won overwhelmingly in 2016.

While Manchin has regularly led polling by a high, single-digit or low, double-digit margin, Trump remains popular in West Virginia. The president just swung through the state to campaign for Morrisey, and is expected to return.

The new ad, bolstered by a six-figure buy, begins by mentioning Morrisey's family background and how he worked his way through college.

"His values taught him how to fight and win. Patrick Morrisey beat [former President] Obama at the Supreme Court, saving coal jobs," the ad's narrator says.

"Protecting our Second Amendment, conservative fighter, winner."

Then it pivots to video of Trump from the recent rally, where he says a vote for Morrisey is "truly a vote to Make America Great Again."

Top Republicans see Trump's involvement as crucial because of his popularity. Last week's the MetroNews Dominion Post West Virginia Poll found Trump's approval rating among the state's likely voters at 60 percent, far above his national average. 

"It could end up being decisive for Patrick Morrisey in West Virginia, who right now is running behind Joe Manchin," Steven Law, the head of the GOP super PAC Senate Leadership Fund, said Saturday on C-SPAN's "Newsmakers" when asked about Trump's involvement. 

"I think that race ends up getting a shake up if the president decides to park himself there for the last two weeks of October. He could turn that race around entirely."

But Manchin also has pushed to present himself as an ally of Trump's when possible, and he's regularly relied on conservative votes as part of his decades in West Virginia politics.

The MetroNews poll found Manchin ahead of Morrisey by a margin of 46 percent to 38 percent among likely voters.

Ben Kamisar

Capuano ahead of tough primary: Democrats will unite against 'common enemy'

Massachusetts Democratic Rep.  Michael Capuano on Monday brushed aside accusations levied by his primary foe, Boston City Councilor Ayanna Pressley, that he’s out of touch with his district. 

Capuano has been in Congress for almost two decades and hasn’t faced a significant re-election challenge until this year, when Pressley announced her bid in the heavily Democratic district. The two are set to square off Tuesday in the pivotal primary. 

Pressley has gained traction by styling her campaign as a new direction for the congressional district, while Capuano has played up his progressive record. A WBUR poll from early August found Capuano ahead of Pressley by 13 points, but an upset is seen as possible because of the thirst for new blood among many progressives. 

Chatting with reporters outside of a Labor Day union event, Capuano downplayed Pressley’s criticism of him being out of touch with the district, adding he’s focused on running his own campaign.

“I don't know what my opponent has been saying, I've been busy talking to my constituents,” he said.

Capuano described the primary battle like a family squabble, promising Democrats will emerge from it unified.

“Like all parties, the Democratic Party is no different. We always have issues internally, that's what families do,” he said.

“It's always a struggle for the hearts and minds, and the soul of the party, and once that happens, my hope is that Democrats understand that we have  a common enemy--with people who don't share any of our values.”

He also briefly defended hist past comments about professional football players kneeling—he’s said that he agrees with their sentiment but that the act of kneeling wasn’t productive because it “turned off half of America.” Pressley has said supports both the intent and the action of kneeling as a protest to draw attention to racial injustice.

Ben Kamisar

Hundreds of millions of dollars ready to flood House majority battle

Labor Day marks the beginning of the home stretch ahead of November's midterm elections, and we're about to see a flurry of spending as Democrats and Republicans fight for control of the House. 

Campaigns and outside groups have booked more than $235 million in advertising spending from Labor Day through Election Day, according to data provided by Advertising Analytics. Up until this point, there's been about $195 million spent on advertising.

Republicans will currently are scheduled to have a slight edge — the GOP has booked $120 million in advertising spending going forward compared to about $115 million in spending for Democrats. 

The GOP spending is paced by its top outside group, the Congressional Leadership Fund, which has reserved more than $55 million moving forward. The National Republican Congressional Committee has booked more than $38 million in advertising too. 

On the Democratic side, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is the party's top future spender, with more than $46 million in ads booked. The Democratic-aligned House Majority PAC super PAC has more than $38 million in ads reserved.

The overall spending numbers are expected to shift as groups finalize their plans, and it's more than likely that the race-by-race allocation changes as part of those plans, since ad buys aren't set in stone. But right now, here are the top 10 races ranked by future advertising spending booked, according to Advertising Analytics. 

 

Advertising Analytics
advertisement

Top stories

Dado Ruvic / Reuters file
Despite price crash, bitcoin believers still say the best is yet to come Despite price crash, bitcoin believers still say the best is yet to come Despite price crash, bitcoin believers still say the best is yet to come

Despite price crash, bitcoin believers still say the best is yet to come

Tech News
Loren Elliott / Reuters
They came fearing for their lives. Now more are being denied asylum, lawyers say.

More asylum-seekers are being rejected under new U.S. policies, lawyers say

Latino
This is the moment Aretha Franklin became the 'Queen of Soul'

This is the moment Aretha Franklin became the 'Queen of Soul'

Music
Trump's military parade in Washington now delayed until 2019

Trump's military parade in Washington now delayed until 2019

Military
Admiral who oversaw Bin Laden raid to Trump: 'Revoke my security clearance, as well'

Admiral who oversaw Bin Laden raid to Trump: 'Revoke my security clearance, as well'

Politics News
advertisement
Joshua Polson / The Greeley Tribune via AP pool
Bodies suspected of being missing Colorado mom, 2 kids found; husband arrested Bodies suspected of being missing Colorado mom, 2 kids found; husband arrested Bodies suspected of being missing Colorado mom, 2 kids found; husband arrested Bodies suspected of being missing Colorado mom, 2 kids found; husband arrested

Bodies suspected of being missing mom, 2 kids found; husband arrested

U.S. news
The hack is back: Democrat alleges 'sophisticated' effort to infiltrate his congressional campaign

The hack is back: Democrat alleges 'sophisticated' effort to infiltrate his congressional campaign

Politics News
Omarosa releases secret tape of Lara Trump offering her $15K-a-month campaign job

Omarosa releases secret tape of Lara Trump offering her $15K-a-month campaign job

EXCLUSIVE
Hottest exoplanet ever discovered has metallic skies, rain like lava

Hottest exoplanet ever discovered has metal skies, rain like lava

Space
Aretha Franklin will always be the Queen of Soul — and of every musical genre she tried
Opinion

Aretha Franklin was the queen of every musical genre she tried

Opinion
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke says 'environmental terrorist groups' enabled wildfires

Interior secretary blames environmentalists, not climate, for fires

U.S. news
Elite private schools have divided our education system. But can we get rid of them?
Video
Opinion

Elite private schools have divided our education system. But can we get rid of them?

News
Far-right Sweden Democrats hope to topple century of socialism

A far-right party may be about to topple a century of Swedish socialism

World
Medical school will be free at NYU

NYU makes med school free

Health news