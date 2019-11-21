Kamala Harris loves to attack Trump. She's not alone. So far tonight, Donald Trump has been attacked more times than any of the other candidates have attacked each other, combined. This isn’t quite new: Trump has received double-digit numbers of attacks in every Democratic presidential debate this year. In the previous debates, Kamala Harris has attacked Trump a total of 18 times, the most of any candidate. Julián Castro and Amy Klobuchar trail Harris with 16 attacks on Trump each. Follow the attacks on Trump on our live-updating debate attack tracker. Share this -







Fact check: Biden claims Steyer produced more coal than all of England While touting his support of climate change bills during his time in Congress, Biden lobbed an attack against Steyer's history as a hedge fund manager who invested in the coal industry. "My friend [Steyer] was producing more coal mines and producing more coal around the world, according to the press, than all of Great Britain produces," he said. This appears to be true. Biden appears to be referencing a 2014 New York Times investigation that examined the coal production of companies in which Steyer's fund had invested. The Times concluded that since receiving money from Steyer's hedge fund, the coal mines increased their annual production by about 70 million tons — "more than the amount of coal consumed annually by Britain." Still, though Biden was likely referencing the Times, the Financial Times reported that Britain produced just 2.6 million tons of coal in 2018, definitely less than Steyer's investments fueled.







Biden skips post-debate spin room to spend time with supporters Where Biden went instead of the spin room tonight https://t.co/0ABnSYNkby — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) November 21, 2019







Trump campaign responds after heavy focus on the president Kayleigh McEnany, the national press secretary for President Donald Trump's re-election campaign, noted how much of the night revolved around the current occupant of the White House and the ongoing impeachment inquiry. "Tonight, 2020 Democrats were short on solutions and heavy on their unhealthy obsession with taking down President Trump via an illegitimate coup," McEnany said in a statement. "They know they cannot beat President Trump's record-breaking economy, landmark criminal justice reform, falling health care costs, and historic trade deals, so they are set to defeat him in the halls of Congress rather than at the ballot box."







Buttigieg, newly minted front-runner, escapes fifth debate unscathed Buttigieg had a target on his back and no one really even tried to hit it. The mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is at number one with a bullet in polls this week, including the gold-standard poll of all-important Iowa, so everyone expected he would bear the brunt of attacks in Wednesday night's Democratic presidential debate, sponsored by MSNBC and The Washington Post. Instead, the other candidates let Buttigieg off the hook over the nearly two-and-a-half hour debate. Read about how Buttigieg ended the debate largely unscathed.







Yang says he'd consider pardoning Trump Andrew Yang said he does not think Trump should be facing criminal charges and would consider pardoning Trump if he were in fact prosecuted. "We do not want to be a country that gets in the pattern of jailing past leaders," Yang said, adding that "there's a reason why Ford pardoned Nixon." "I'd actually go a step further and say not just, hey, it's up to my [Attorney General]. I would say that the country needs to start solving the problems on the ground and move forward." "Would you consider a pardon then?" NBC News asked. "I would," Yang said.






