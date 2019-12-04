Karlan: Trump's push for investigations amounts to the impeachable offense of bribery

Turley says rushing impeachment could 'leave half the country behind' Turley gave a measured dissent from the other witnesses, focusing on the Democrats' impeachment inquiry schedule. He argued that Democrats have not gathered enough evidence and said impeachments should inherently be protracted to give the public time to understand the process. "Impeachments require a certain period of saturation and maturation," Turley said. "If you rush this impeachment, you’re going to leave half of the country behind." Turley argued that the impeachment inquiry into Nixon, who resigned before a removal vote, is the "gold standard" because it lasted long enough for the public to catch up. He said that Democrats have to build a stronger record of evidence, adding that theirs is "one of the thinnest records ever to go forward." Share this -







Trump closes NATO by yawning at impeachment hearing: 'It'll be boring' President Donald Trump closed out his trip to London for the annual North Atlantic Treaty Organization meeting Wednesday with a focus on his political problems back home: the House impeachment inquiry. "It's a joke," Trump told reporters during a meeting with Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte. "I watched Hannity, Sean Hannity. I watched Laura Ingraham. I watched Tucker Carlson. I watched a lot of other legal scholars, frankly, I watched some people with great legal talent and highly respected. Alan Dershowitz and many more, many more. I watched a very terrific former special prosecutor you know Ken. And Ken is a talented man and a smart man," Trump said, rattling off Fox News hosts and guests like Ken Starr who frequently appear on the cable network. "And I will tell you it is a uniform statement that I think pretty much right down the road, that what they are doing is a very bad thing for our country. It is of no merit." Read the full story.







Most legal scholars disagree with Turley's claim impeachment should include a crime cause:



-Constitution doesn't say that



-Most criminal laws were passed years after the Constitution



-Plenty of crimes are NOT impeachable

(defacing a mail box is a felony, not abuse of power) — Ari Melber (@AriMelber) December 4, 2019 Share this -







Turley takes issue with bribery, obstruction allegations against Trump Turley takes issue with his colleagues' view that Trump committed bribery in his dealings with Ukraine. Responding to questions from Collins, Turley referred to the writings of Founding Fathers James Madison and George Mason as well as several Supreme Court rulings. "You shouldn't just take my word for it," he said. "Look to see how it's defined by the United States Supreme Court." Turley also said that "the record does not establish obstruction in this case" and, reiterating points made in his opening statement, criticized the hurried pace of the inquiry against Trump. "Fast is not good for impeachment," he said.







On Rep. Raskin's desk: 'The Federalist Papers' and 'Rights of Man' by Thomas Paine Copies of "The Federalist Papers" and "Rights of Man" by Thomas Paine on the desk of Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., during a break in the House Judiciary Committee's impeachment hearing on Wednesday. Jacquelyn Martin / AP







Hearing gavels back in The House Judiciary Committee concluded the short break at about 12:29 p.m. and now begin the 45-minute question period for the Republicans. The House heads to vote at around 1:30 p.m., so another break is expected around then.







Grisham rips 'sham hearing' 3 of 4 “experts” in this sham hearing have known biases against @realDonaldTrump. Not only is @POTUS given no rights in this process,the Dems' “witnesses” made up their minds long before today.The people of this country are being cheated of a Congress who works for them. — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) December 4, 2019 Share this -







Bribery and the president's intent Karlan testified that Trump's Ukraine actions rise to the level of "bribery" — not just high crimes and misdemeanors — under the Constitution. "Yes, they do," she said under questioning from Democratic staff lawyer Norm Eisen. Bribery is only one of a larger set of potentially impeachable offenses the House is considering, but her exchange with Eisen points to a key battle between House Democrats and the White House. Karlan added later that the president met the threshold for bribery if his intention in withholding aid from Ukraine was to benefit himself politically through the investigations he wanted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to announce into former Vice President Joe Biden as well as a conspiracy theory alleging Ukrainian meddling in the 2016 election. "Then, yes, you have bribery there," she said. Establishing the intent of the president has been trickier for Democrats than other elements of the case because, while they have plenty of evidence that he and his lieutenants connected the aid to the investigations and have produced witnesses who concluded that his motivation was political, they have not demonstrated that Trump ever said he was going after Biden to help his own re-election. Indeed, after it was clear to the White House that an intelligence community whistleblower was going to allege the president engaged in a bribery scheme, the president publicly declared there was "no quid pro quo" and senior political officials in the administration began explaining the aid freeze as a matter of national security. And, as Karlan noted, there is little to suggest that anyone in the president's orbit who dealt with Ukraine pushed back on the idea that his motivation in freezing aid was for anything other than benefiting himself politically. It's a fight in which Republicans will insist there's no smoking gun and Democrats will point to all of the evidence that suggests personal political benefit is exactly what the president sought.







Karlan: I was so busy reading transcripts I didn't make a turkey As Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee argue the impeachment inquiry is fact-free, Karlan said repeatedly that she's rooting her testimony in the countless sworn testimonies that were released publicly by the House Intelligence. And she has read them all, she said. "You know, I spent all of Thanksgiving vacation sitting there reading these transcripts," she said, adding that she "ate a turkey that came to us in the mail that was already cooked because I was spending my time doing this." And that testimony, she said, was telling. "Ambassador Sondland said he had to announce the investigations — he's talking about President Zelenskiy — he had to announce the investigations, he didn't have to do them as I understood it," Karlan said, apparently reading from a transcript of testimony. "What I took that to mean was that this was not about whether Vice President Biden committed corruption nor not. This was about injuring someone the president thought of as a particularly hard opponent." Karlan highlights witness testimony: 'I spent all of Thanksgiving' reading transcripts 02:00






