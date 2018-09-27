Kavanaugh apologizes to Klobuchar for his response to her question about drinking

Kavanaugh returned from a break and apologized to Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., for the way he responded to one of her questions about whether he has ever blacked out from drinking.

Kavanaugh: "You're asking about blackout, I don't know, have you? Klobuchar: "Could you answer the question, judge? So that has not happened, is that your answer?" Kavanaugh: "Yeah, and I'm curious if you have."

"I'm sorry I did that," he said.

Klobuchar accepted his apology and noted her father's drinking problem. She said it was a sensitive topic for her.