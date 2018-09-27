Kavanaugh arrives to testify on assault allegations

A livid Sen. Lindsey Graham came out guns blazing during his five minutes of questioning time, furiously ripping Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee for orchestrating a "sham" and telling Kavanaugh he had "nothing to apologize for."

Directing his anger at Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the ranking Democrat on the committee, Graham said, "If you wanted an FBI investigation, you could have (had one)."

“What you want to do is destroy this guy's life,” he fumed. "To hold this seat open and hope you win in 2020."

"Boy, y'all want power. God I hope you never get it," Graham shouted at Democrats.

Veteran Congress observers said they'd never seen a senator that angry.

Graham told Kavanaugh, "You have got nothing to apologize for.”

"Would you say you've have been through hell?" Graham asked Kavanaugh

"I'd say I’ve been through hell and then some," Kavanaugh replied.