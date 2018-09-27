Kavanaugh is asked about his drinking — again — and stumbles

Democrats have focused heavily on Kavanaugh’s drinking habits, with Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., asking the nominee if he gets “aggressive” when he drinks alcohol.

Coons repeatedly referenced comments by Liz Swisher, a classmate of Kavanaugh’s at Yale University, who told The Washington Post in a story published earlier this week that Kavanaugh was a “sloppy drunk” who would “end up slurring his words, stumbling.” The article quotes other classmates of Kavanaugh at Yale who offered similar descriptions.

Kavanaugh stumbled in answering Coons’ question about being an “aggressive drunk,” at first replying, “Basically no. I don’t know what you mean by that."

"Like, what are you talking about? No, is the basic answer unless you’re asking about something I don’t know about," Kavanaugh said.