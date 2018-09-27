Kavanaugh: 'I liked beer, I still like beer'

Kavanaugh talked at length about his drinking habits as a teen while growing up in suburban Maryland. Remember, Ford accused him of being drunk when she arrived at the party at which she said she was allegedly assaulted.

"My friends and I sometimes got together and had parties on the weekends, the drinking age was 18 in Maryland for most of my times in high school and was 18 in D.C. for all of my time in high school," he said. "I drank beer with my friends, almost everyone did. Sometimes I had too many beers, sometimes others did."

He added: "I liked beer, I still like beer, but I did not drink beer to the point of blacking out and I never sexually assaulted anyone."