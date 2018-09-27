Kavanaugh is radiating anger

Inside the hearing room, it sounds as if Kavanaugh is nearly shouting. He is defiant not only in his words, but his tone, as he rejects the allegations against him.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, meanwhile, is paying much more attention now that Kavanaugh is speaking. He is nodding at certain points at Kavanaugh's statement, including when he said this seemed all orchestrated by the Democrats.

When Kavanaugh said that the consequences of what is happening will last long past his nomination, Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., smirked slightly and looked away, almost as if he were agreeing with that statement.