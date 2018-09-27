Kavanaugh and Rosenstein: The nation watches Trump's split-screen crises

There have been few moments like the one descending on Washington, and it could have significant implications for the future of Donald Trump's presidency and beyond, writes political reporter Jonathan Allen in a news analysis ahead of the convergence of consequential events Thursday.

"The hearing we are about to witness is unprecedented in modern Senate history," said Ron Bonjean, a former aide to Sen. Trent Lott who led the communications effort for Justice Neil Gorsuch's confirmation hearings.

At the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue, President Trump may be weighing the fate of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who oversees special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian election meddling and Trump.

READ MORE