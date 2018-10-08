Kavanaugh takes center stage in North Dakota Senate race

North Dakota is becoming ground zero for the political battle over the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp is racing to explain her decision to vote against Kavanaugh in light of the sexual assault allegations against him, while Republicans have cheered her vote as the final nail in the coffin of Heitkamp's Senate career.

Meanwhile, her Republican opponent, Rep. Kevin Cramer, continues to draw a hard line criticizing the #MeToo movement, sparking controversy with his comments and arguing that the Kavanaugh episode will help the GOP.

The stakes are high in the North Dakota Senate race, which the NBC News political unit just ranked the race most likely to switch parties.

Cramer has stretched his lead into the double-digits, according to two recent polls, as the GOP looks to dethrone the state's highest-ranking Democrat. And Republicans in Washington have long been bullish on their chances of flipping North Dakota's sole statewide Democratic seat for the GOP.

But a source close to Heitkamp told NBC News her "no" vote on Kavanaugh wasn't because of the polling that shows her trailing; it was a question of doing "the right thing." Heitkamp is making no apologies for that vote, issuing a lengthy statement explaining it and explaining it in a new, direct-to-camera television ad.

Her campaign quickly launched and then pulled another ad last week, where she touts her commitment to faith and guns while criticizing both parties.

Both Heitkamp's ads and her vote have drawn criticism from North Dakota Republicans. Jake Wilkins, the spokesman for the state GOP, called Heitkamp's vote "cowardly" in a Saturday statement.

Meanwhile, Cramer hasn't shied away from the issue, joining in the GOP chorus criticizing Heitkamp for her vote and making a handful of controversial comments related to the Kavanaugh allegation and the #MeToo movement.

Cramer blasted the #MeToo movement as a "movement toward victimization" in a New York Times story published Monday, arguing that suburban female voters who have been seen as breaking to the left will be galvanized to vote Republican in response to how Kavanaugh was treated.

Previously, he raised doubts about whether Kavanaugh should be disqualified from serving on the Supreme Court even if the allegations against him are true.

While his campaign hasn't directly addressed the Kavanaugh vote in an ad, he's up with a new ad that quotes President Trump talking about how Heitkamp doesn't reflect the state. And during the Kavanaugh confirmation, the Judicial Crisis Network spent more than $400,000 on ads pressuring Heitkamp to vote yes on the judge.