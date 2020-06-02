Keke Palmer asks California National Guardsmen to march with protesters Actress Keke Palmer engaged in a conversation with a group of California National Guardsmen in Los Angeles and asked they march with protesters. In a video captured by NBC News correspondent Gadi Schwartz, the "Hustlers" and "Akeelah and the Bee" star urged a man in uniform to stand with the community against "governmental oppression." The man, who had the name "Koenig" on his uniform, told Palmer that he could not march with the crowd because he had to stay and patrol the area but offered to march on the street they stood on. "I'll make you a deal, I can't leave this post," he said. "I will march through this street with you guys, to that next intersection." Palmer told him she was "at a loss" and that the offer was not enough. When another protester asked him to take a knee, the group of guardsmen did take a knee with protesters. "That ain't enough for me," Palmer said repeatedly in the background. While some have praised images of law enforcement and authorities kneeling in seeming solidarity with protesters in recent days, others have accused officers of co-opting the silent protest that cost former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick his career. Actress Keke Palmer pleads: National Guardsmen ‘March beside us..make history with us’ June 3, 2020 02:23 Share this -







Seattle mayor: 'We want you to march, we want you to raise your voices' SEATTLE — Mayor Jenny Durkan addressed a large crowd protesting George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, telling them their “voices holding me accountable are important.” Tuesday was the fifth day of protests in the Northwest’s largest city over the death of Floyd in police custody. Monday’s protests were largely peaceful but turned chaotic as officers dispersed the crowd at night using tear gas and flash-bang devices. Authorities said demonstrators threw fireworks and tried to storm a barricade, but citizen video showed the chaos began when an officer grabbed a pink umbrella that a demonstrator was holding just across a barricade. Standing next to the city’s police chief at the downtown Emergency Operations Center, Durkan said she supported the crowd’s right to rally against injustice. “We want you to march, we want you to raise your voices, we want you to continue on your path of justice,” Durkan said over a microphone as the crowd listened, mostly in silence. “But we need you, please, to do it peacefully.” The mayor, a former U.S. attorney, then took questions from some in the crowd. Share this -







A somber protest at the Minneapolis intersection where Floyd died MINNEAPOLIS — The curfew came and went, but a group of demonstrators remained at the Minneapolis intersection where George Floyd's life came to an end more than a week ago. “One nation, one love,” a protester said holding a microphone. “America where is your compassion for us? Where is your compassion for human rights?” Meanwhile, a small group protesters climbed to the top of a nearby boarded-up Speedway store and looked on while listening to the speakers. Protesters had gathered dozens of bouquets of flowers, signs and candles to form a circle as a small group of demonstrators gathered around silently paying their respects. Share this -







Footage shows Milwaukee police disperse protesters with tear gas Video footage from Milwaukee on Tuesday showed authorities using tear gas on protesters moments after many were kneeling or had their hands up. The Milwaukee Police Department said officers dispersed the crowd after people threw rocks, glass and Molotov cocktails at officers. The department added that someone in the crowd with a gun was taken into custody. The footage, captured by NBC affiliate WTMJ, did not show this. The station reported that tear gas was used minutes after the demonstration was declared unlawful. The “Justice for George Floyd” demonstration began at 1 p.m. in the Bay View section of the city and ended 6.5 miles away in downtown Milwaukee, NBC affiliate WTMJ reported. Share this -







Arkansas declares state of emergency LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson declared a state of emergency Tuesday in response to continued demonstrations to protest the death of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police. A statement from the governor’s spokeswoman said the action will unify command of local and state police, the Arkansas National Guard and the state Department of Emergency Management. The spokeswoman minimized the significance of the move, however. “This is a normal executive order issued when the National Guard is activated under state control in regard to civil disturbance. Under this executive order, sheriff offices and police departments maintain command and operational control of their respective jurisdictions,” Katie Beck said in her statement. Also Tuesday, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott expanded the city’s curfew a day after Arkansas authorities again used tear gas to break up protests outside the state Capitol. Scott said the city’s nighttime curfew will begin 8 p.m. Share this -







Thousands protest outside Colorado State Capitol Thousands of peaceful protesters in Denver swarmed the Colorado State Capitol on Tuesday evening, chanting slogans like “This is what democracy looks like,” to protest the death of George Floyd. Protestors chant “peaceful protest.” So far no police around. Curfew starts in an hour #9News pic.twitter.com/QtmMnlKZRw — Marc Sallinger (@MarcSallinger) June 3, 2020 The crowd, which was marching toward the Capitol, spanned several city blocks, according to NBC affiliate KUSA. Protesters also chanted, “Peaceful protest,” with limited police presence, as Denver’s 9 p.m. curfew drew near. Denver extended its curfew through Friday morning, according to the city. Share this -







Thousands of protesters stream back toward Brooklyn after 'tense' bridge standoff After a standoff lasting more than an hour, at least 1,000 protesters turned back to Brooklyn after being denied entry to Manhattan by NYPD. Demonstrators block the base of the Manhattan Bridge after curfew during a protest in New York City on June 2, 2020. Brendan Mcdermid / Reuters Some of the protesters had tried to negotiate with police in order to be let through. Two said they felt tensions were high. “This seems very tense. They’re on defense instead of support," Vanessa, 27, said. Police said other side of the bridge is open, and protesters can get off there — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) June 3, 2020 The protesters, out after New York City's curfew, could be seen streaming back across the bridge, a 1-mile walk, with their hands up. After a brief standoff on the Brooklyn side, protesters were allowed into the borough. Share this -







Army moves 1,600 troops to D.C. area The Department of Defense moved 1,600 soldiers to the Washington D.C. area in response to the growing unrest and protests, according to the top Pentagon spokesman. "The Department of Defense moved multiple active duty Army units into the National Capitol Region as a prudent planning measure in response to ongoing support to civil authorities operations," Jonathan Rath Hoffman, Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs, said in a statement. Trump said on Monday he'd use the U.S. military to stop the nationwide riots sparked by the death of George Floyd. The troops,16th Military Police Brigade headquarters from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and the 91st Military Police Battalion from Fort Drum, New York, were relocated to military bases in the National Capitol Region by military aircraft within the last 24 hours, the statement said. The brigade provides a command and control element for the battalion, which primarily provides military police and engineering capability. Share this -







Peaceful protest in Charlotte escalates after group throws fireworks, 'chemical agent' at police What began as a peaceful protest in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Tuesday escalated when a small group of people hurled bottles, fireworks and a “chemical agent” at police, authorities said. The demonstration, organized by the NAACP, had spanned several blocks in the downtown area earlier in the day, NBC affiliate WCNC reported. Shortly after 6 p.m., the sprawling group took a knee in a moment of silence for George Floyd, according to the station. Around 9 p.m., the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department began tweeting that people were shining lasers at officers and throwing water bottles, a chemical agent and other items. It wasn't immediately clear what kind of chemical struck the officer, who the department said was on a bike. His condition also wasn't immediately known. “Violence is escalating putting protesters and officers in danger,” the department said. The department said it used tear gas and other riot control agents to disperse the group. Share this -





