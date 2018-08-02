Ken Dilanian and Danny Cevallos provide analysis on the proceedings so far

Heather Washkuhn has been Manafort's bookkeeper since 2011 and kept track of all of his income, as well as personal and business expenses. She told prosecutors that she did not know about any of Manafort's foreign bank accounts.
Washkuhn said she communicated with Rick Gates on business expenses from time to time but Manafort alone handled his personal expenses. She described Gates as Manafort's "right-hand man." Manafort "approved every penny" when it came to personal expenses, she said.
The jury was shown a general ledger from 2011 that detailed Manafort's income and expenses. She was asked to describe in detail income from foreign accounts that totaled more than $4 million in 2011. She said she didn't know the source of the accounts, only that they were coming in from overseas.
Washkuhn testified that she had signatory access to most of Manafort's accounts but didn't always get the access and documents that she requested.
Prosecutor Greg Andres asked Washkuhn about more than a dozen foreign companies that deposited or were billed through the ledger. Washkuhn said she was not aware of any of them.
More from Chuck Rosenberg, former U.S. attorney and NBC News analyst, on Judge Ellis' decision to prevent the prosecution showing more photos of Manafort's expensive suits and luxury goods:
"Some judges recognize when the government has a strong case and dial it back a bit (i.e., limit the government’s presentation in some way) ensuring that there is a clean record on appeal, if the government should obtain a conviction.
"It’s a bit of a risky game for a judge to play. He should just call balls and strikes, and apply the rules of evidence as written.
"Here, I believe that means the photographs would be admissible under Rule 403 as more probative than prejudicial. But, I’ve had judges say to me, in trial, you don’t need it (i.e., you will thank me when the record goes up to the appellate court and it is clean).
"The government cannot appeal an acquittal, so the judge’s calculation carries much more risk for the government than for the defendant."
The prosecution's 12th witness will be Heather Washkuhn, Manafort's bookkeeper. This suggests the prosecutors are finished with vendor testimony and now they are moving on to explaining how they claim Manafort hid his overseas accounts.
Michael Regolizio, the owner of New Leaf Landscaping and Maintenance, discussed the work he did for Manafort's home in Bridgehampton, New York.
He provided tree services from 2010-2012, and then took over full responsibility of all lawn care and maintenance from that point on. In government questioning, Regolizio said he only dealt with Manafort over phone and email, and Manafort always told him when to expect the wire transfers. Regolizio never spoke or had any dealings with Rick Gates or Konstantin Kilimnik.
Some of the work Regolizio did included mowing Manafort's lawn twice a week, and working on hundreds of flowers and a waterfall feature. Regolizio also pointed out that there was a flower bed shaped in the form of an "M" at the beginning of the driveway.
Regolizio was paid more than $400,000 between 2010-2014. The court was shown there were a number of Cyprus wire transfers that were applied to Manafort's New Leaf Landscaping account. Manafort was the only customer of Regolizio's paying by international wire.
Regolizio testified that starting around 2014, he was instructed to "CC" another party on the invoices, but could not remember who it was.
Regolizio was shown the purportedly fake invoices, and confirmed he had never seen them before the government showed them to him a few weeks ago. This makes it the fourth "fake invoice" of the trial so far.
The defense for the first time called suspicious invoices "fake," and Regolizio agreed.
The prosecution's first witness of the day three was Joel Maxwell, COO of Big Picture Solutions.
Maxwell testified that Manafort was a "top five" client of his company, and spent over $2.2 million over on TVs, internet networks and home automation at five of his properties. He said that he dealt directly with Manafort until 2013, when he billed through Rick Gates.
Prosecutors entered into evidence bank statements that showed money coming to Big Picture Solutions from Cyprus and Maxwell testified that the money was applied to Manafort's accounts.
A potentially fake invoice was shown to Maxwell. "I've never seen this," he said. The invoice purported to be from Big Picture Solutions, LLC (Maxwell's company is Inc, not LLC) billing Global Endeavour, LLC for $163,000.
There was a payment stamp from a bank in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. This is the third potentially fake invoice to Global Endeavour that has been presented at trial. Bank records showed that Big Picture Solutions were paid on occasion from Global Endeavour's Cyprus accounts.
Upon cross-examination, Maxwell testified that in emails Gates explained that it was "hard to move money from his account to mine."
Next witness: Michael Regolizio, the head of a landscaping firm.
After the prosecution yesterday cast doubt on calling Rick Gates as a witness, they immediately clarified this morning that they intend to have him on the stand. Gates, Manafort’s former business partner, has already pleaded guilty in a deal with Mueller and is considered a key witness for the prosecution.
Prosecutor Uzo Asonye said they are constantly evaluating which witnesses will be called from the list of 35, in an effort to shorten the trial.
Meanwhile, we have an update on the dispute over whether photos of Manfort’s flashy suits and expenditures will be shown to the jury.
Judge Ellis told prosecutors that he isn't likely to allow it because doing so could unfairly "besmirch the defendant."
"It could engender bias against rich people," Ellis told prosecutors, saying he didn’t want them to “gild the lily.”
The jury has seen some photos, but despite a brief filed late Wednesday from prosecutors, urging the judge to let them show more evidence of Manafort's lavish spending, the judge indicated he's not likely to loosen the reins. Jurors have seen some photos, but not as many as prosecutors wanted them to see.
And in case you were wondering what a $15,000 ostrich jacket looks like, that is one on the left. These jackets were among the collection of high-end menswear submitted by the government as evidence on Wednesday.
And some thoughts from Chuck Rosenberg, former U.S attorney for eastern district of Virginia and NBC News analyst, on the trial brief filed by Mueller’s team overnight:
“The government believes that the judge has improperly prohibited them from introducing certain evidence at trial, to demonstrate that Manafort intentionally filed false tax returns. Remember, that burden is on the government and it must show specific intent. That’s a high burden. So, the government did some research and is presenting the judge with a bunch of cases that say it would not be error for him to permit the photographs of Manafort’s luxury items and large expenditures to be put before the jury.
“Note that the cases the government references generally say it is not an ‘abuse of discretion’ for a judge to permit such evidence to be introduced. This is where they think the judge is wrong in ruling that the evidence they want to use is essentially more prejudicial than probative — the heart of rule 403 of the federal rules of evidence. The judge is wrong to keep such evidence out, and well within his discretion — so these cases say — to permit the government to introduce it.
“The trial brief is an attempt by the government to get the judge to change his mind. I will say this about Ellis — I have seen him reconsider his own rulings during trial. The judge could change his mind, so this is worth a shot by the government. I have occasionally done this in the middle of trial where I think a judge is misinterpreting a rule of evidence or a rule of procedure.”
The special counsel's team filed a brief overnight urging the judge to reconsider his decision not to allow them to show photos of Manafort’s suits and other luxury goods. Yesterday, the government produced invoices for some $1.26 million in clothes, including a $15,000 suit made from ostrich.
Mueller's team argues they have a right to show photos of the clothes to help prove their case, and that Judge T.S. Ellis is wrong to say it would be unfair. (The judge, for his part, has said it's not illegal to have expensive taste.)
“Courts have consistently held in tax and bank fraud cases that evidence of a defendant’s spending and lifestyle is relevant to his intent and is not unduly prejudicial,” the brief says, directly challenging the ruling of Judge Ellis, who has consistently blocked prosecutors from showing the jury such evidence.
Furthermore, the brief states: "That Manafort had an expensive lifestyle that required lots of money to maintain is important proof as to why he would commit the bank frauds. When Manafort’s income declined in 2014, he resorted to bank fraud as a means to maintain his lifestyle. Indeed, the government is entitled to refute the common argument that a wealthy person has no need to commit bank fraud, by demonstrating that Manafort had grown accustomed to his material wealth."