Kennedy on impeachment: 'Looks like I picked the wrong week to stop sniffing glue' Louisiana Republican Sen. John Kennedy, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, appeared on Fox Business on Monday and discussed the upcoming Senate impeachment trial. When asked about his constituents' opinion of the process, Kennedy said his constituents do not have a high opinion of Congress and often ask if members of Congress "suffer from mental illness." He called Pelosi's decision to withhold the articles of impeachment from the Senate "odd," adding that it "looks like I picked the wrong week to stop sniffing glue." Kennedy said the impeachment process in the House was "rigged" and "as fixed as a carnival ring toss" because Trump was not able to call witnesses or offer evidence. At the end of the interview, Kennedy expressed optimism that senators would give Trump a fair trial.







McConnell on Pelosi withholding articles: 'I'm not anxious to have this trial' Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Monday that he doesn't mind if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., delays sending his chamber the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump for a little longer and added that he wants a trial to proceed similarly to that of President Bill Clinton. "She's apparently trying to tell us how to run the trial," McConnell told Fox News when asked about Pelosi's decision to withhold the articles from his chamber for the time being. "I'm not anxious to have this trial, so [if] she wants all of the papers, go right ahead." The Senate trial cannot begin until the speaker sends the two articles. After the House adopted the articles last week, Pelosi decided not to transmit them to the Senate in a bid to ensure that the proceedings would be impartial. McConnell added that he is advocating that the Senate trial be handled the same way that Clinton's was 20 years ago. "You listen to the opening arguments, you have a written question period, and at that point in the Clinton trial, we had a decision about which witnesses to call, and as you can imagine, that was a pretty partisan exercise," McConnell said. "But we didn't let the partisan part of it keep us from getting started. So all I'm doing is saying what was good enough for President Clinton is good enough for President Trump.







Trump blasts Pelosi for 'crying for fairness' in Senate trial President Donald Trump on Monday decried House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's call for "fairness" in a Senate trial as both chambers of Congress remain at a stalemate over the next steps in his impeachment. "Pelosi gives us the most unfair trial in the history of the U.S. Congress, and now she is crying for fairness in the Senate, and breaking all rules while doing so," Trump tweeted. "She lost Congress once, she will do it again!" Pelosi gives us the most unfair trial in the history of the U.S. Congress, and now she is crying for fairness in the Senate, and breaking all rules while doing so. She lost Congress once, she will do it again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2019 Trump tweeted shortly after Pelosi, D-Calif., posted that the House "cannot choose our impeachment managers until we know what sort of trial the Senate will conduct." "President Trump blocked his own witnesses and documents from the House, and from the American people, on phony complaints about the House process," she twed. "What is his excuse now?" Read the full story.







Inside Giuliani's new push to flip the script on Trump's impeachment Even as President Donald Trump awaits a trial in the Senate, his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani is moving full speed ahead with new allegations against former Vice President Joe Biden and the former ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, the very individuals targeted by Trump in events that triggered his impeachment. In recent weeks, Giuliani — himself under federal investigation for his Ukraine activities — has cryptically teased what he calls new "proof" buttressing charges about Biden and purported corruption during the Obama administration, attempting to flip the script by contending that Democrats — not the president — are the ones guilty of obstruction and collusion with a foreign power to influence elections. The allegations point to four Ukrainian would-be whistleblowers he says Yovanovitch silenced through visa denials, and include two multibillion-dollar schemes he says he's uncovered and that Yovanovitch and the Obama administration conspired to cover up. In tweets and interviews, the former New York City mayor has been intentionally vague about both the allegations and his newfound proof, while vowing to eventually reveal it to the Department of Justice and a trio of senators. Read the full story.







Debbie Dingell on Trump's insulting her late husband: 'There are lines you don't cross' Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., on Sunday said President Donald Trump crossed a line when he suggested last week that her late husband, longtime Rep. John Dingell, was "looking up" from hell, but that she is not looking for an apology. "I think there are lines you don't cross, and I think he crossed a line there," Dingell told "Fox News Sunday." "I don't want an apology, I don't want a campaign to begin around that." "What I do want is for people to take a deep breath and think going forward that their words have consequences, that they can hurt, and how do we bring more civility back to our political environment," she said. Read the full story.







Trump lashes out at Pelosi, Democrats Crazy Nancy wants to dictate terms on the Impeachment Hoax to the Republican Majority Senate, but striped away all Due Process, no lawyers or witnesses, on the Democrat Majority House. The Dems just wish it would all end. Their case is dead, their poll numbers are horrendous! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 22, 2019






