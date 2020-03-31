Kenyan police under fire for tactics in enforcing early curfew Violence erupted in Mombasa, Kenya, on Friday after police dispersed large crowds in the city two hours before the country's early curfew time, which was set in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Social media footage verified by NBC News shows police throwing tear gas canisters into the crowd, causing a stampede. Men appearing to wear Kenyan Police uniforms are also seen in the videos beating people on the streets. Amnesty International and 20 other advocacy groups condemned the violence, calling the incident an "unnecessary and excessive use of force." The Kenyan Ministry of Health reported 59 coronavirus cases as of Tuesday. .@NBCNews Social Newsgathering team verified this scene in Mombasa on Friday, as Kenyan police officers enforced the first day of nationwide curfew set in place to stop #COVID19 spread. Officers threw teargas into crowds, triggering a stampede. pic.twitter.com/JSQ3zk1yBj — Mohammed طہٰ Syed (@MSyedt) March 31, 2020 Share this -







Photo: Public shaming for lockdown violators in Nepal People defying the lockdown in Kathmandu are punished by confinement in a cage on the street Tuesday, the eighth day of the lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Navesh Chitrakar / Reuters Share this -







State trooper gives speeding doctor his masks instead of a ticket When Minnesota State Trooper Brian Schwartz pulled over Sarosh Ashraf Janjua for speeding and saw her license, he asked her what she was doing so far from her home state of Massachusetts. She told him she was working as a fill-in cardiologist at a quarantine unit in Duluth, according to a post on Facebook from Janjua and a statement from the Minnesota State Patrol. Schwartz scolded Janjua for speeding, she wrote, but instead of a ticket, he gave her a warning and his own supply of five N95 masks. "This complete stranger, who owed me nothing and is more on the front lines than I am, shared his precious masks with me, without my even asking," the doctor wrote. "We are going to be ok." Share this -







Fifteen percent of the NYPD is out sick Approximately 15 percent of the New York Police Department’s 37,000-member uniformed workforce has called out sick, Commissioner Dermont Shea said in a Q&A on Periscope Tuesday. The number of sick officers continues to increase. Seventeen members of the NYPD who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered from their illness, Shea said as he took questions from the public. Those officers have since tested negative and are back on the job. Despite the roughly 5,500 officers out sick, the NYPD is not extending shifts. "Not yet," Shea told reporters. "We have the reserves, we have the contingency plans.” Share this -







Cuomo says state is preparing for 'battle' at apex of the curve New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday his state is working to get ahead of the coronavirus because "you don't win by playing catch up." The state's number of cases has grown to 75,795, including 1,550 deaths — up from 1,218 deaths the previous day. Cuomo warned that these numbers will continue to climb and that the "main battle at the apex" is far from over. "We’re still going up the mountain," the governor said. "The main battle is at the top of the mountain, the apex of the curve." Cuomo: The 'main battle' is at the apex of the curve March 31, 2020 01:44 Cuomo emphasized that it is unclear when life will return to normal, and that he did not feel comfortable laying out a timeline. He said the state is operating with five different models and that they say the distance from the apex is between seven and 21 days away. "It is not going to be soon," he said, adding that everyone should stay home as much as possible. "If our apex is 14 to 21 days, that’s our apex. You have to come down the other side of the mountain." Share this -







Walmart to begin checking temperatures of store employees Walmart said it will begin taking the temperatures of employees at its U.S. stores and asking them "basic health screening questions" as the company ramps up efforts to keep workers and customers safe during the coronavirus pandemic. Any store associate who comes to work and has a temperature of at least 100 degrees will be asked to return home and seek medical treatment if necessary, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. The employee will still be paid for reporting to work. Walmart said it could take up to three weeks to ship out infrared thermometers to its stores and asked that employees continue to take their temperatures at home in the meantime and to not report to work if they feel ill. The retail giant also said masks and gloves will be available to workers who want them. Share this -







Biden calls for temporary eviction ban Joe Biden on Tuesday called for a temporary ban on evictions, citing the growing coronavirus pandemic. “We have to place a temporary ban on evictions nationwide. No one should be forced out of their home in the middle of a pandemic,” the former vice president tweeted. We have to place a temporary ban on evictions nationwide. No one should be forced out of their home in the middle of a pandemic. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 31, 2020 While some states and cities have implemented temporary bans and suspensions of evictions due to the economic hardships that the pandemic has caused, the federal government has not. That, in turn, has created additional housing uncertainty for millions of Americans. Share this -







Photo: Delivering oxygen in Italy A Medigas employee delivers medical oxygen tanks Tuesday to coronavirus patients who are being treated at home in Bergamo, one of the hardest-hit areas in northern Italy. Claudio Furlan / LaPresse via AP Share this -





