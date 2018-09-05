Kevin Cramer's pregnant daughter appears in new ad to criticize Heitkamp's abortion vote

North Dakota Republican Rep. Kevin Cramer, who is challenging Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp in the fall, is out with a new television ad that features his pregnant daughter criticizing the Democrat on abortion.

In the new spot, Cramer's daughter Annie stands up to reveal that she's pregnant, while her sister, Rachel, argues that while "we support our dad's strong commitment to life, Heidi Heitkamp disagrees."

They are referring to Heitkamp's vote earlier this year during deliberations over a bill that would ban abortions after 20 weeks. The bill allowed for exceptions in cases of rape or incest, or if the mother's life was in jeopardy

Heitkamp joined two Republicans and all but three Democrats to successfully block the bill from receiving a final vote.

In the ad, Cramer's daughter Rachel says that Heitkamp "high-fived another Senator after voting yes to allow late term abortions."

"She looked like she was celebrating. Late term abortion, can you imagine?" Annie says, her hands on her pregnant stomach.

Republicans have tried to frame Heitkamp’s “high-five” exchange with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer as a celebration about the bill failing to pass—the visual has repeatedly shown up in GOP ads and messaging this year. But Politifact ruled that characterization false, noting that aides to both Schumer and Heitkamp denied that their greeting on the floor had anything to do with the vote.

Abortion is just one issue where Republicans are looking to outflank Heitkamp in her bid to retain her seat in a conservative-leaning state. Cramer's campaign has repeatedly sought to paint Heitkamp as too liberal for the seat, and an insufficient supporter of President Trump's, while Heitkamp's team has argued her independent streak is more reflective of the state than partisanship.