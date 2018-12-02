Key Judiciary Democrat: 'Let Comey testify in public'

BUENOS AIRES — It was 7:30 a.m. and President Trump had been on the ground for less than 10 hours when he had his first meeting here.

Looking to bond with his Argentine host, Trump immediately launched into a story about working decades ago with the father of President Mauricio Macri.

“That was in my civilian days. And so I always had fond memories. Little did I know that his son would become el presidente,” Trump said on Friday at Casa Rosada, the Argentinian version of the White House. “And little did you realize that I was going to become the president.”

It was vintage Trump, a unique brand of diplomacy that is steeped in past business dealings he has had with other world leaders and their families.

And it was on full display as he moved among the likes of Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Russia’s Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping of China and even Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

For years, Trump swore he had “no investments in Russia, none whatsoever.”

But this trip to Argentina for the G-20 summit of top global economies came just as Trump’s former lawyer admitted in federal court that the president had been trying to build a tower in Moscow during the 2016 presidential election, even after he became the presumed Republican nominee.

Thirty minutes before Trump showed up to Friday’s meeting, he was tweeting all about the effort, noting that his attempts at securing a major Moscow investment were "very legal and very cool.”

In Buenos Aires, Trump was scheduled to hold extended talks with Putin Saturday but he abruptly canceled the meeting in the wake of the guilty plea by Michael Cohen. Trump cited Russia’s seizure of Ukrainian vessels last week as the reason for the sudden change.

Russia is not the only hotspot where personal business and the presidency have intersected.

As a private citizen, Trump was bailed out on several occasions by prominent Saudi billionaires. After taking office, he pledged the Trump Organization would not pursue any new foreign deals. Still, the Saudi government is among the biggest spenders at Trump properties.

Trump has made Saudi a key partner in its effort to constrain Iran in the Middle East. But that relationship has been strained and tested in recent months after the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, which U.S. intelligence says was likely ordered by the Saudi crown prince.

Trump had initially said he would meet bin Salman at the G-20 but then his staff said Trump’s schedule was “full to overflowing” and a formal meeting couldn't be accommodated.

But Friday afternoon, Trump squeezed in a visit. Saudi owned TV AlArabiya reported that two men had a “friendly” meeting. A White House official said they simply “exchanged pleasantries.”

On Saturday, Trump will have a high-stakes working dinner with Premier Xi of China. The two are currently enmeshed in a trade war Trump began earlier this year. But the president’s family has long done business in China and even after Trump became president, his daughter and adviser, Ivanka Trump, was granted dozens of lucrative Chinese trademarks and her brand’s products are largely manufactured overseas.

The president is also set to meet privately with Erdogan of Turkey while in Argentina, White House officials have said. The Trump Organization unveiled Trump Tower Istanbul in 2012 with both Ivanka Trump and Erdogan in attendance.

“Thank you Prime Minister Erdogan for joining us yesterday to celebrate the launch of #TrumpTowers Istanbul,” Ivanka Trump tweeted on April 20, 2012.