Key Judiciary Democrat: 'Let Comey testify in public'

New York Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler, the incoming House Judiciary Committee chairman, backed former FBI Director James Comey's push to testify to Congress publicly instead of behind closed doors.
Comey has been subpoenaed by the Republican-led committee to appear during the lame-duck as part of the Judiciary Committee's investigation into the FBI's handling of issues like Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server as well as its decision to open an investigation into possible ties between President Trump's campaign and Russia.
Comey, who was fired by Trump last year, is fighting that subpoena in court, arguing that he should be allowed to testify in public to protect himself from the possibility of "selective leaks."
Nadler, who will take the reigns of the committee in January when the new Democratic majority is sworn in, agreed.
"The Republicans in this particular investigation have a history of having these in-camera interviews and then selectively-leaking portions of the interview to give a distorted view to the public about what happened," Nadler said.
"Let Comey testify in public. There’s nothing, there’s no military secrets here. He wants to testify, he ought to be able to, we ought to have accountability and openness to the American public and there's no reason for the secrecy."
