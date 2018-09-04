The key primaries left on the calendar

The general election season might be upon us, but there are still some interesting storylines to watch in the final few primaries that remain.
While victories by Democratic progressive candidates like Andrew Gillum and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have been more the exceptions than the rule during this primary season, there are three upcoming Dem primaries where incumbents are getting challenges from the left.
And, both party primaries in New Hampshire's First District are worth watching — it's one of the most reliable bellwether in the country where the winner is typically a member of the party that does best nationally.
- Sept. 4: Massachusetts primaries, where the main-card matchup is in the 7th Congressional District. There, Democratic Rep. Michael Capuano faces off against Boston City Counselor Ayanna Pressley. Pressley has turned this race into the political fight of Capuano's life as she calls for a new direction in the district.
- Sept. 6: Delaware primaries, which include Democratic Sen. Tom Carper looking to secure reelection against challenger Kerri Harris, a veteran looking to become the next Democratic giant-killer. Carper has massively outfundraised Harris and had some help from former Vice President Joe Biden, who recorded a robocall for the incumbent. But progressives are hoping Harris can defeat the odds and deliver another defeat of a long-time incumbent
- Sept. 11: New Hampshire, Rhode Island primaries. New Hampshire's top primary is in the state's 1st Congressional District, a swing district. Crowded fields on both sides include Republicans Andy Sanborn and Eddie Edwards, as well as Democrats Chris Pappas and Maura Sullivan. In Rhode Island, Republicans are set to decide who will run against incumbent Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo.
- Sept. 13: New York state primaries, where the main event is the Democratic gubernatorial primary between incumbent Gov. Andrew Cuomo and progressive challenger Cynthia Nixon. Cuomo has retained a massive lead at the polls, but Nixon has been an aggressive campaigner and has sought to push Cuomo on a littany of progressive issues.