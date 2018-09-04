The key primaries left on the calendar

West Virginia Republican Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is out with his first television ad of the general election, a biographical spot that touts his working class roots and leans heavily on Morrisey's endorsement from President Trump.

Morrisey has so far been unable to close the gap against Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin but Republicans believe Trump can be the X-factor in a state he won overwhelmingly in 2016.

While Manchin has regularly led polling by a high, single-digit or low, double-digit margin, Trump remains popular in West Virginia. The president just swung through the state to campaign for Morrisey, and is expected to return.

The new ad, bolstered by a six-figure buy, begins by mentioning Morrisey's family background and how he worked his way through college.

"His values taught him how to fight and win. Patrick Morrisey beat [former President] Obama at the Supreme Court, saving coal jobs," the ad's narrator says.

"Protecting our Second Amendment, conservative fighter, winner."

Then it pivots to video of Trump from the recent rally, where he says a vote for Morrisey is "truly a vote to Make America Great Again."

Top Republicans see Trump's involvement as crucial because of his popularity. Last week's the MetroNews Dominion Post West Virginia Poll found Trump's approval rating among the state's likely voters at 60 percent, far above his national average.

"It could end up being decisive for Patrick Morrisey in West Virginia, who right now is running behind Joe Manchin," Steven Law, the head of the GOP super PAC Senate Leadership Fund, said Saturday on C-SPAN's "Newsmakers" when asked about Trump's involvement.

"I think that race ends up getting a shake up if the president decides to park himself there for the last two weeks of October. He could turn that race around entirely."

But Manchin also has pushed to present himself as an ally of Trump's when possible, and he's regularly relied on conservative votes as part of his decades in West Virginia politics.

The MetroNews poll found Manchin ahead of Morrisey by a margin of 46 percent to 38 percent among likely voters.