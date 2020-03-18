Key takeaways from Florida, Illinois: Biden cruising to the nomination

NBC News Primary Poll: Arizona's Latino voters split between Biden and Sanders Latino voters made up 27 percent of the electorate in Tuesday's Arizona Democratic primary, and they were split between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, according to results from an NBC News Primary Poll. Forty-five percent of Arizona's Latino voters said they planned to support Biden, while 44 percent said they planned to support Sanders. Among the state's Latino voters, 52 percent said the issue that mattered most to their vote is health care, followed by income inequality, race relations and climate change. Arizona's white voters were less likely to choose health care as the most important issue (44 percent), the poll found. A majority of Latino voters in the state also said they support replacing private health insurance with a single government plan for everyone, a notable part of Sanders' platform. Fifty-four percent of Arizona's Latino voters identify as liberal; 46 percent identify as moderate or conservative. More of these voters are age 45 or older (57 percent) than are under 45 (43 percent). Read more on the NBC News Primary Poll. Share this -







Arizona too early to call, NBC News projects Arizona's Democratic primary is too early to call, NBC News projects. As of 10 p.m. ET, NBC News has projected Biden the winner in Florida and Illinois. He now holds a commanding delegate lead of nearly 300 points and is more than halfway to clinching the Democratic presidential nomination. Share this -







Arizona sees high voter turnout despite coronavirus fears The number of in-person voters in Maricopa County taking part in the state’s Democratic presidential preference primary today has surpassed the number who took part at the county level for the 2016 Democratic presidential preference primary, Maricopa County Elections Department spokeswoman Megan Gilbertson told NBC News. Maricopa County accounts for more than half of the state’s registered Democratic voters. This is especially notable because the Democratic race was more competitive in and the high Democratic turnout took place despite coronavirus concerns and despite the county closing one-third of its polling locations over the weekend. Share this -







Biden wins Illinois, NBC News projects Biden defeated Sanders on Tuesday in the Illinois Democratic primary, NBC News projects. That's more good news for the former vice president, with NBC News projecting a big win for him in Florida over Sanders earlier in the evening. Results from Arizona's primary are still to come. According to the NBC News delegate count, Biden is now more than halfway to clinching the Democratic presidential nomination and has surpassed 1,000 delegates. Share this -







NBC News Primary Poll: Older, moderate and black voters drive Biden's win in Illinois Joe Biden won Illinois' Democratic primary on Tuesday, beating Bernie Sanders with support from groups that have helped Biden claim other primary victories this year, according to an NBC News Primary Poll. In Illinois, Biden won the support of voters age 45 and older, those who identify as moderate or conservative and black voters. He also won the support of Illinois voters who oppose Medicare for All, as well as those who said the quality that matters most in a candidate is someone who can unite the country and voters who said they are very concerned about the effects of the coronavirus outbreak. Read more on the NBC News Primary Poll. Share this -







Biden opens up commanding delegate lead over Sanders WASHINGTON — Joe Biden is poised to walk away from Tuesday's primaries with a nearly insurmountable delegate lead over Bernie Sanders after winning Florida, one of the biggest states of the primary calendar, according to NBC News projections. The former vice president now has 269 more delegates than the Vermont senator, 1,047 delegates to Sanders' 778, as of 9:00 p.m. ET. Biden is now past the halfway mark to the 1,991 delegates he would need to win a majority of all delegates, and thus capture the Democratic presidential nomination. Read the full story here. Share this -







Trump is now the presumptive GOP nominee, NBC News projects President Donald Trump is the Republican Party's presumptive presidential nominee, NBC News projects. NBC News made the call after projecting Trump the victor in the Florida and Illinois Republican primaries. Those projected wins put him over the threshold of delegates needed to officially become the party’s nominee. Share this -





