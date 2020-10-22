Kid Rock makes an appearance at Thursday's debate Kid Rock showed up at the debate tonight. Asked if he was supporting Trump's re-election, he told NBC News his presence would do his speaking for him. "I think being here says it all, right?" he said. "Happy to be invited.” The ponytailed-and-jumpsuited musician wasn't wearing a mask when he arrived at the debate venue and was later handed one by debate staffers. PGA pro golfer John Daly, left, and performer Kid Rock, right, take their seats before the start of the second and final presidential debate on Oct. 22, 2020, at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. Julio Cortez / AP Share this -







Inside the debate hall: Lots of masks and some notable VIPs The view from inside the debate hall: masks. Lots of them. We haven't seen anyone without one, though, notably, Trump family hasn't arrived yet. They were the main ones defying the mask mandate at the Cleveland debate. The president's motorcade is set to arrive any minute, and Joe Biden is already here. Seats are marked off for some of those members of the first family— Melania, Eric and Ivanka Trump. Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is also here in the hall as are some former members of Congress: Democrat Lincoln Davis and Republican Jimmy Duncan Jr. among them. Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, left, speaks to other attendees. Jim Watson / AFP - Getty Images The arena is bigger and less intimate than the room for the first debate in Cleveland, and in another contrast, people are freely mingling and chatting. The vibe is pretty low-key.







Meadows called Fauci about Plexiglass barriers White House chief of staff Mark Meadows called Dr. Anthony Fauci during the debate walkthrough on Thursday and put Fauci on the phone with an individual from the Commission on Presidential Debates to discuss the merits of having physical plexiglass barriers on stage during the faceoff, according to a person familiar with the matter. Fauci told that person that all the barriers would do was provide a false sense of security. The CPD didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. As NBC News reported earlier Thursday, the two plexiglass barriers that were initially positioned between the candidates' lecterns were removed after the debate commission's medical adviser consulted with Fauci.







Inside the campaign to 'pizzagate' Hunter Biden Hunter Biden speaks on stage at the World Food Program USA's Annual McGovern-Dole Leadership Award Ceremony at Organization of American States on April 12, 2016 in Washington. Teresa Kroeger / Getty Images file Some of the same people who pushed a false conspiracy theory about Hillary Clinton that first emerged in 2016 are now targeting Hunter Biden, Joe Biden's son, with similar falsehoods. Their online posts are garnering astronomical numbers of shares on social media. The fantastical rumors, which NBC News is declining to repeat verbatim, echo specific plot points central to "pizzagate," a viral disinformation campaign that predates QAnon but also falsely alleges a vast conspiracy of child abuse. There is an important difference, however. The pizzagate-style rumors in 2016 were largely confined to far-right message boards like 4chan and parts of Reddit. But the Hunter Biden iteration of the same conspiracy theory took off last weekend with the help of speculation from conservative TV hosts and members of Congress. Their theorizing can be traced back to a new website that has been promoted by President Donald Trump and his surrogates. Read the story.







Plexiglass barriers removed from stage after candidates test negative for Covid Two plexiglass barriers that were initially positioned between the candidates' lecterns have been removed, Commission on Presidential Debates co-chairman Frank Fahrenkopf, Jr. said. Fahrenkopf told NBC News that after the commission's medical advisor, HCA, learned President Trump and Joe Biden tested negative for Covid-19 today and consulted with Dr. Anthony Fauci, HCA changed its recommendation that the barriers were necessary. They have been removed and, Fahrenkopf said, both campaigns agreed to that decision. The debate stage before the second presidential debate at Belmont University on Oct. 22, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. Shannon Pettypiece / NBC News







Political ads are flooding YouTube YouTube said Thursday that some political campaigns were running into difficulty finding advertising space at the times and locations they wanted because of rising demand. A spokesperson for YouTube said the company still has plenty of advertising inventory, but certain slots were booked because of demand from a variety of advertisers, including ad campaigns unrelated to the election targeted at car buyers and holiday shoppers. Politics has exploded on the popular online video service this year, as Trump and Biden bought up prominent YouTube ad space and others have used YouTube to drive up voter turnout, raise money or court livestreamers. The coronavirus pandemic also has more people turning to streaming video. Bloomberg News first reported Thursday that YouTube was struggling to place all the ads in front of the desired audiences that political campaigns wanted. Prices for some slots in presidential swing states had doubled, it said. YouTube said it was not seeing a consistent spike in particular states and that the pattern of increased spending was across the board.







Sen. Mitt Romney: Trump has '40 percent' chance of getting re-elected Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, didn't vote for Trump this year, but he did prognosticate this summer that Trump would be re-elected. Now, Romney feels less certain that is going to happen. "Not as confident as I was before," Romney told reporters in the capitol on Thursday when asked about Trump's chances. "I think he's got better, a better chance than the prognosticators are predicting at this stage. I think I saw a tweet today saying it's 12 percent chance, someone else said 10 percent chance. I think it's much more like 40 percent, but time will tell."







Trump and Biden prepare for final bout with debate to focus on Covid-19, race Joe Biden and President Donald Trump will participate in the last presidential debate on Thursday night. Chelsea Stahl / NBC News The gloves will be off and so will the mics in the final showdown between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden. The stage, complete with plexiglass barriers, is set for the rivals' second and final debate, which will kick off at 9 p.m. ET in Nashville on Thursday with NBC News' Kristen Welker in the moderator's chair. Over the course of 90 commercial-free minutes, the candidates will spend about 15 minutes on each of six topics: fighting Covid-19, American families, race in America, climate change, national security and leadership. And in a new twist, each candidate will have two uninterrupted minutes to address each topic while the others' microphone is turned off in order to avoid a repeat of the shouty first debate in Cleveland. Read the story, which will be updated throughout the night.






