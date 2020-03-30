Klobuchar opens up about husband contracting coronavirus Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said Sunday that it can be very lonely living with COVID-19, which her husband tested positive for and is self-isolating in their Washington, D.C., apartment. "This is a disease like no other," Klobuchar told MSNBC's "Kasie DC." "It's a very lonely disease. It's lonely in the ramp-up, it's lonely if you get really sick and it is lonely afterward, because you really can't go out there until you know are you not contagious." She said that she was staying in a Senate colleague's apartment until her husband, John Bessler, gets the green light from doctors to make sure he can't spread the disease to others. "I hope my husband's story will be helpful for many is that he is only 52. He's really healthy. We have no idea how he got it and he ended up in the hospital with severe pneumonia," she said. "He had been coughing up blood, he was there for a few days, turned the corner and is now home." Klobuchar: 'We must go forward with this election' March 30, 2020 05:53 Share this -







Tokyo Olympics rescheduled to start in July 2021 The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games that were postponed last week due to concerns around coronavirus pandemic have been rescheduled for next summer. The games will open on Jul. 23 and close on Aug. 8, 2021. The Paralympics will be held Aug. 24 through Sept. 5, 2021. They were originally scheduled to take place between Jul. 24 and Aug. 9 this year, but Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the International Olympic Committee agreed last Tuesday to postpone the games, as countries around the world struggle to contain the epidemic that has claimed more than 34,000 lives and forced millions around the world into lockdowns.







U.S. military contractor tests positive for COVID-19 on S.Korea base Another American military contractor at the U.S. Camp Humphreys base in South Korea tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, officials said, bringing the total to five. The U.S. citizen is currently in isolation at his residence, off the military base, and last visited the camp on March 27, according to a statement from the United States Forces Korea (USFK). Officials said they were undertaking contact tracing to determine if anyone else had been exposed to the virus. This makes the 13th case of coronavirus for U.S. Forces in Korea, according to an NBC News count.







La-Z-Boy furloughs 70 percent of its workforce, slashes executive pay La-Z-Boy is furloughing 70 percent of its workforce and closing all U.S. factories, stores, and warehouses until at least April 13, the furniture maker announced on Sunday. In addition to cutting senior management salaries by 50 percent, and by 25 percent for other staff, the company said it will also freeze its 401(k) match. "While the decisions made were extremely difficult and we deeply regret the impact they will have on those affected and their families, they are deemed necessary as we face one of the most challenging periods in our history," said Kurt Darrow, chairman, president and CEO of La-Z-Boy. La-Z-Boy is one of the largest employers in Michigan, with around 6,800 people.







Italian doctor plays 'Don't Stop Me Now' after grueling shift After finishing a shift treating COVID-19 patients at a hospital in northern Italy, one doctor headed straight for the piano. Still wearing his personal protective equipment, including mask and shoe coverings, the doctor performed parts of the songs "Don't Stop Me Now" and "Crazy Little Thing Called Love," by Queen, at the Ospedale di Circolo in Varese. "He could not have chosen a better song," hospital director Gianni Bonelli told NBC News, who did not name the doctor. Italy, the worst-hit country in Europe, has recorded more than 97,000 cases of coronavirus and nearly 11,000 deaths, officials said on Sunday.







Iran to release 100,000 prisoners as 3,000 new cases recorded People wearing protective clothing attend a funeral of a victim who died from the coronavirus at a cemetery outside Tehran, Iran on Monday. Ebrahim Noroozi / AP Iran has recorded more than 3,000 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 41,495, the country's health officials said Monday. More than 100 new deaths were registered, with the total now standing at 2,757. On Sunday, Iran's judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said nearly 100,000 prisoners will be temporarily released to ease the pressure on the healthcare system as the country struggles to contain the coronavirus outbreak. It's the second wave of prisoners to be released amid the epidemic. Earlier this month, Iran temporarily freed about 85,000 people from jail, including political prisoners.







Italian fashion houses shift to making medical gear From Bulgari to Prada, high-end Italian fashion houses are switching from manufacturing luxury handbags and perfumes to masks, white coats and hand sanitizers in an effort to stem the spread of coronavirus in one of Europe's hardest hit countries. On Sunday, the special commissioner for the coronavirus emergency, Domenico Arcuri, announced that 25 Italian fashion brands would begin manufacturing 200,000 masks a day in converted factories and workshops. The production will eventually gear up, with the aim of delivering 500,000 masks per day from next week and eventually reaching 700,000 masks a day, he said. Last Friday, the Armani Group announced that its Italian production plants had switched to manufacturing single use overalls for healthcare workers involved in the fight against coronavirus. Bulgari, a luxury jeweler founded in 1884, said last week it had begun to produce several hundred thousand bottles of hand sanitizers, sporting the slogan: 'Hand in hand with Italy.' Announcing that the Armani Group's production plants have now switched to manufacturing single use overalls for healthcare workers involved in the fight against Coronavirus #EmporioArmani #GiorgioArmani pic.twitter.com/twTyj5uTWX — Armani (@armani) March 27, 2020







Medical workers in Spain and Italy 'overloaded' as more of them catch coronavirus Doctors, nurses and other medical workers on‌ ‌the‌ ‌front lines‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌coronavirus‌ ‌epidemic‌ ‌in‌ ‌Italy‌ ‌and‌ ‌Spain are succumbing to the respiratory illness themselves in ever increasing numbers, leading many to complain about inadequate protective equipment and supplies. The two hardest-hit countries in Europe have together recorded more than 17,000 deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, as of Monday. In Italy, the country's ‌National Institute of Health said‌ ‌Monday that 8,358 health‌ ‌workers‌ ‌have‌ ‌tested‌ ‌positive‌ ‌for‌ ‌the‌ ‌coronavirus‌ ‌so‌ ‌far,‌ ‌nearly‌ ‌nine ‌percent‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌infected‌ ‌nationwide.‌ ‌A total of 61 ‌medical‌ ‌workers‌ ‌have‌ ‌died‌ ‌of‌ ‌COVID-19 ‌since‌ ‌the‌ ‌beginning‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌outbreak, according ‌to‌ ‌the‌ ‌Italian‌ ‌Federation‌ ‌of‌ ‌Medical‌ ‌Professional‌ ‌Associations. ‌ Officials in Spain have not revealed how many, if any, medical workers have died from the coronavirus, but in his most recent briefing about the subject, Fernando Simon, the head of the country's emergency coordination center, said Friday that 9,444 had contracted it. Just six days earlier, that number stood at 3,475. Read the full story here. Portraits of Italian doctors and nurses taken during a break or at the end of their shifts in Rome, Bergamo and Brescia on Friday. Domenico Stinellis, Antonio Calanni, Luca Bruno / AP






