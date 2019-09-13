FOLLOW LIVE: Updates, analysis as top 10 Democratic candidates face off in Houston

Jonathan Allen

22m ago / 12:13 AM UTC

Klobuchar opens with swing at Warren

Klobuchar appeared to take the first indirect swipe at Warren in her opening statement Thursday.

Projecting herself as a choice for Democrats who want something other than the ideological extremes, Klobuchar played off of Warren's "I’ve got a plan for that" refrain without mentioning her fellow senator by name.

"I’ve got a better way," Klobuchar said.

Janell Ross

0m ago / 12:34 AM UTC

Healthcare for all, not a new idea

Americans have debated the merits of universal health care for nearly 75 years.

President Harry Truman, a Democrat, first proposed health care for all in 1945

Shaquille Brewster

1m ago / 12:34 AM UTC

Sanders' scratchy voice a result of busy campaign schedule campaign says

The Sanders campaign acknowledges that the Vermont senator has a hoarse voice tonight, something that reporters covering him first noticed on Monday in Denver. However, they say that he is not sick and that the hoarseness is a result of a busy schedule last weekend when he had four visits to college campuses and bars through Iowa.

Dartunorro Clark

1m ago / 12:34 AM UTC

Klobuchar slams Bernie: 'I read the bill'

Klobuchar got a round of applause after she went after Sanders over his health care plan. She slammed Bernie for saying he "wrote the damn bill" by saying she actually "read the bill," noting that under his bill a lot of Americans could lose coverage. 

Janell Ross

1m ago / 12:34 AM UTC

Castro's blue Texas just a dream?

The possibility of turning Texas blue was a key point in former Housing Secretary Julián Castro’s opening statement. 

Texas, a state dominated by Democrats until the 1990s, has not always been a Republican stronghold. But a wave of conservative victories transformed the state into one where Republicans have long held almost all state-wide offices and the majority in the state’s legislature.

However, the state’s demographic makeup — nearly 60 percent of the state’s population is Latino, black or Asian — and the Republican Party’s swing toward a more extreme right has renewed hope that Texas could become a swing state or even reliably Democratic in the future.

NBC News

1m ago / 12:34 AM UTC

Warren praises Obama during health care pitch

Warren claims families' 'total cost' of health care will decrease in her plan

Sept. 13, 201901:12

Jason Abbruzzese

12m ago / 12:23 AM UTC

Your bathroom break schedule

If you’re planning to be with us for the long haul, here’s a few hints on when you can take a break, courtesy of New York Times media reporter Michael Grynbaum.

Anna Brand

13m ago / 12:22 AM UTC

We're live-tracking all the attacks at the debate tonight

NBC News is tracking how many times each candidate attacks, criticizes or calls out another candidate during the debate. The graphic also indexes the number of times the candidates attack Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Wall Street and corporations, and the “ultra-rich.”

Dartunorro Clark

14m ago / 12:21 AM UTC

Candidates take aim at Trump in opening remarks

Castro, Klobuchar, Harris and Sanders all used the first moments of their opening remarks to talk directly to the camera about President Donald Trump. Castro and Sanders called him dangerous, Klobuchar said he’s “running our country like  a game show," and Harris made the case for prosecuting Trump and quipped, “Now you can go back to watching Fox News,” aiming her remarks at Trump who has weighed in on the past debates.

Jason Abbruzzese

17m ago / 12:18 AM UTC

Unity among the candidates... for now

Opening statements have stressed the need to defeat Trump and touched on the themes the candidates share. 

But with all the frontrunners on the stage together for the first time, we’ll see if that feeling of unity can last for three full hours.

NBC News

18m ago / 12:17 AM UTC

Warren claps after Harris' Trump remarks

Dareh Gregorian

18m ago / 12:17 AM UTC

Yang's big surprise: explained

Andrew Yang's promised "big" surprise at Thursday night's debate could be huge for 10 families.

The entrepreneur — who'd vowed to do something never before seen on a debate stage — went full Oprah, promising to pay $1,000 a month to 10 random American families for a year.

"I’m going to do something unprecedented tonight,” Yang said. “My campaign is now going to give a Freedom Dividend of $1,000 a month to 10 American families for an entire year, someone watching this at home right now.”

The recipient will be chosen in an online raffle.

"Freedom dividends" are the linchpin of Yang's surprising campaign — he's proposing that the government should pay every American over the age of 18 a non string attached $1,000 a month.