Klobuchar opens with swing at Warren
Klobuchar appeared to take the first indirect swipe at Warren in her opening statement Thursday.
Projecting herself as a choice for Democrats who want something other than the ideological extremes, Klobuchar played off of Warren's "I’ve got a plan for that" refrain without mentioning her fellow senator by name.
"I’ve got a better way," Klobuchar said.
Healthcare for all, not a new idea
Americans have debated the merits of universal health care for nearly 75 years.
President Harry Truman, a Democrat, first proposed health care for all in 1945.
Sanders' scratchy voice a result of busy campaign schedule campaign says
The Sanders campaign acknowledges that the Vermont senator has a hoarse voice tonight, something that reporters covering him first noticed on Monday in Denver. However, they say that he is not sick and that the hoarseness is a result of a busy schedule last weekend when he had four visits to college campuses and bars through Iowa.
Klobuchar slams Bernie: 'I read the bill'
Klobuchar got a round of applause after she went after Sanders over his health care plan. She slammed Bernie for saying he "wrote the damn bill" by saying she actually "read the bill," noting that under his bill a lot of Americans could lose coverage.
Castro's blue Texas just a dream?
The possibility of turning Texas blue was a key point in former Housing Secretary Julián Castro’s opening statement.
Texas, a state dominated by Democrats until the 1990s, has not always been a Republican stronghold. But a wave of conservative victories transformed the state into one where Republicans have long held almost all state-wide offices and the majority in the state’s legislature.
However, the state’s demographic makeup — nearly 60 percent of the state’s population is Latino, black or Asian — and the Republican Party’s swing toward a more extreme right has renewed hope that Texas could become a swing state or even reliably Democratic in the future.
Warren praises Obama during health care pitch
Candidates take aim at Trump in opening remarks
Castro, Klobuchar, Harris and Sanders all used the first moments of their opening remarks to talk directly to the camera about President Donald Trump. Castro and Sanders called him dangerous, Klobuchar said he’s “running our country like a game show," and Harris made the case for prosecuting Trump and quipped, “Now you can go back to watching Fox News,” aiming her remarks at Trump who has weighed in on the past debates.
Unity among the candidates... for now
Opening statements have stressed the need to defeat Trump and touched on the themes the candidates share.
But with all the frontrunners on the stage together for the first time, we’ll see if that feeling of unity can last for three full hours.
Warren claps after Harris' Trump remarks
Yang's big surprise: explained
Andrew Yang's promised "big" surprise at Thursday night's debate could be huge for 10 families.
The entrepreneur — who'd vowed to do something never before seen on a debate stage — went full Oprah, promising to pay $1,000 a month to 10 random American families for a year.
"I’m going to do something unprecedented tonight,” Yang said. “My campaign is now going to give a Freedom Dividend of $1,000 a month to 10 American families for an entire year, someone watching this at home right now.”
The recipient will be chosen in an online raffle.
"Freedom dividends" are the linchpin of Yang's surprising campaign — he's proposing that the government should pay every American over the age of 18 a non string attached $1,000 a month.