Klobuchar puts Trump's impeachment trial at center of high-stakes closing pitch BETTENDORF, Iowa — This isn't how Sen. Amy Klobuchar thought the lead-up to the Iowa caucuses would go. Instead of long stretches on the road for the kind of grassroots, folksy campaigning she perfected running for office next door, in her home state of Minnesota, Klobuchar spent the last two weeks in Washington, consumed by President Donald Trump's impeachment trial. In her final, frenzied spin across Iowa over the weekend, the senator offered a simple closing argument: The allegations against Trump — and the furious partisan fights stirred by his impeachment — are exactly why she's running. "I really see this election and my candidacy as really an extension of that, because what this is, this election, yes, it's an economic check," she told voters Saturday in a bike shop that served as overflow for the hundreds of people packed into a brewery next door. "But more than that, it is a decency check." Read the story.







Iowa Democrats look to ease concern about location changes Iowa Democrats are trying to assuage concerns that around a dozen precinct caucus locations are changing at the last minute. The party has been tweeting out various location changes for several caucus sites ahead of tonight's caucuses, which begin at 8 p.m. ET. These abrupt changes have sparked concerns about caucusgoers who may not be aware of the changes and therefore will show up at the wrong place, along with criticisms online that the changes are happening in an effort to tamp down turnout for certain candidates. Kevin Geiken, executive director of the Iowa Democrats, said on Twitter that these changes are typical for caucuses. "Caucus location changes are possible due to unforeseen circumstances like capacity reasons, environmental factors beyond our control, and more," he said. "We will always update you and the campaigns as soon as we know to ensure transparency and accessibility." Caucus location changes are possible due to unforeseen circumstances like capacity reasons, environmental factors beyond our control, and more.



We will always update you and the campaigns as soon as we know to ensure transparency and accessibility. #IACaucus #IowaCaucuses https://t.co/jD4swU5rRw — Kevin Geiken (@kevinofIA) February 3, 2020 There are more than 1,600 precinct sites across Iowa tonight, as Iowans make the first step toward selecting the presidential nominee.







Pressley celebrates birthday in Iowa: 'Y'all know what my wish is' Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., spent her birthday Monday campaigning in Iowa for Elizabeth Warren, as the Massachusetts senator was stuck in Washington for the impeachment trial. When Pressley stopped into Warren's Ankeny campaign office to rally volunteers before their last round of door-knocking, she was greeted with a birthday cake and candles and a rendition of "Happy Birthday to You." Pressley said a great gift for her 46th birthday would be to get Warren elected as the 46th president. "Y'all know what my wish is," she said before blowing out the candles.







Caucusing while married Editor's note: The author, a writer at "Dateline NBC" with Lester Holt, is a friend of Laurie Sands and David Busiek and will follow what happens to them and the rest of the caucusgoers at Hoover High School in Des Moines for NBC News' live blog. Tune in for more posts as the day progresses. DES MOINES, Iowa — Like a lot of couples across America this primary season, Laurie Sands and David Busiek are supporting different candidates. But in a caucus state, that means heading out to your local high school gym and very possibly competing against your spouse in real time all evening, trying to persuade friends and neighbors to support your chosen candidate — and not your partner's. Sands is supporting former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; Busiek is backing Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. Lorna Graham / NBC News Sands, a former Des Moines school board member, has caucused every presidential election year since 1979. She says she supports Buttigieg because, "His values are values that unite us as a country. He's all about inclusivity. When you volunteer for him, you follow '10 Rules of the Road' for how we treat each other and those from other campaigns." She adds, "He's 38 but his age doesn't reflect his experience, wisdom and creativity. Thomas Jefferson was 33 when he wrote Declaration of Independence!" Busiek, a former news director at the CBS affiliate in Des Moines, was never able to air his political views publicly, but now that he is newly retired, he's attending his first caucus. He called Klobuchar "bright, articulate and calm," adding that she was "very good" during the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, "very much the adult in the room." He added that he likes her "experience, age and emphasis on practical solutions" and that she's a "Midwesterner." Sands says she wishes they were supporting the same candidate and adds that she hopes they don't wind up going head-to-head for the exact same voters Monday night. "That would be tough." "We do so many things in alignment, and this is so important," she said. "So, to me, this is stressful." For Busiek? Not so much. "Our candidates are not so far apart," he said. "We're ultimately working for the same things."







ANALYSIS: Caucus game theory By Tuesday morning, it should be obvious whether any of the Democratic campaigns struck deals to partner up — or simply executed a superior strategy — on caucus night. The permutations of caucus game theory are endless. But here are a few things to think about as you watch tonight, and one big reason to be skeptical that the invisible hands of political operatives are able manipulate the process. At each of the caucus locations across the state, there's a first round of candidate selection. Candidates who receive 15 percent support are considered viable and those who don't are considered not viable. The caucusgoers who sided with nonviable candidates are then allowed to realign, if they choose, in a second round. They can realign to boost the score for an already viable candidate or match up with a group of other caucusgoers to try to make a nonviable candidate viable. Because it's a multiround public voting system in which neighbors actively try to persuade each other to join the cluster for one candidate or another, there's potentially a lot of room for dealmaking. But it's all complicated. A campaign that appears to be twisting arms too hard or that conspires with a second campaign to stab a third candidate in the back for its own benefit may see the tactic backfire on caucus night or in later stages of the nomination fight. So, campaigns have to decide whether to deploy any strategy beyond simply persuading caucusgoers to back their own candidates, determine which other candidates the campaign would want to help or hurt, and judge which adversaries make good targets for potential dealmaking. And the answers to those questions might fluctuate depending on the caucus site and across the state as results from nearly 1,700 locations start to become clear. That is, all the players are processing a lot of information at once, which means a bad move could be worse than no move at all. It's a little less complicated if there's a clear alignment between candidates on ideological grounds — say, Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, who both represent the progressive wing of the Democratic electorate. But those candidates are also in competition with each other. Former Sen. John Kerry, D-Mass., who won the Iowa caucuses in 2004, told NBC News on Sunday that there's usually a lot of talk but not much actual action. "There are some conversations, but I think too much is made of the capacity to execute because people in Iowa are very independent," Kerry said. "They don't want to be mass-moved."







Iowa will test whether Steyer's spending strategy works DES MOINES, Iowa — With voting set to start in the 2020 Democratic presidential contests, billionaire Tom Steyer is about to face a critical test: whether the prodigious spending that has thus far buoyed his candidacy will win over enough voters to propel it into the next phase of the contest. The 62-year-old former hedge fund manager is also sharpening his message, casting himself as an uncompromising progressive in hopes of capitalizing on the distaste and discomfort a distinct coalition of voters feel toward the political establishment. But Steyer, well behind in most polls both nationally and in early voting states, needs to turn out more than just a handful of voters tired of the political system. By portraying himself as a leader with experience outside the Beltway, Steyer, in the final sprint through Iowa and other early states, aims to turn out voters who don't always participate in elections — highlighting his investment in commonly overlooked communities. Read more here.






