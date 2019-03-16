Feedback

Klobuchar on running for president: 'I wasn't born to run, but I am running'

WATERLOO — Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar told "Meet the Press" on Sunday that while she started thinking about running for president in college, that she doesn't believe she was "born to run." 

Speaking to NBC's Chuck Todd during an interview in Waterloo, Iowa — where Klobuchar is campaigning — she reflected on her beginnings in politics and responded  to former Texas Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke's recent comment to Vanity Fair that he's "just born to be in it" ahead of his presidential launch. 

"I have a lot of respect for Beto. And it's great to have some Texas in this race. But no, I wasn't born to run for office, just because growing up in the '70s, in the middle of the country, I don't think many people thought a girl could be president," she said in an excerpt of her interview, which will be aired on Sunday's "Meet the Press." 

"I wasn't born to run, but I am running."

Watch Klobuchar's full interview on Sunday's "Meet the Press." Click here to check what time the show airs in your market. 

by

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

John Delaney pledges to donate to charity for each new campaign donor

WASHINGTON — Former Maryland Democratic Congressman John Delaney has a novel idea to help him secure enough individual donations to qualify for the first Democratic presidential debate—he's giving money away.

In order to qualify for the debate stage, the Democratic National Committee says a candidate either needs to hit a polling requirement or raise money from 65,000 unique donors with a minimum of 200 unique donors across 20 states. 

So Delaney unveiled a new plan on Thursday—he'll donate $2 dollars to charity for each of the next 100,000 new donors who give to his campaign.

The new donors can pick from 11 charities to direct Delaney's money toward—American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals; ARA/Dilley Pro Bono Project; Environmental Defense Fund; Everytown for Gun Safety; Feeding America; The Fisher House Foundation; Human Rights Campaign; NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund; Planned Parenthood; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; or the Wounded Warrior Project.

Delaney has struggled to gain traction in public polling—he's only finished with at least 1 percent in one poll that qualifies under the DNC's debate qualifications, the Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom Iowa Poll released last week.

While there's more than enough time for Delaney to qualify for the June debate through the poll criteria, qualifying under both the polling and fundraising criteria could help him in case more than 20 candidate qualify and trigger a tiebreaker

Mark Murray
Mark Murray

Where does ‘Beto’ come from?

WASHINGTON — Beyond whether he can maintain his fundraising and crowd-size advantages from 2018, there’s another question for the newest entrant in the 2020 presidential race: Why does Robert Francis O’Rourke go by “Beto”?

Well, it's a  Spanish nickname for someone named Roberto – it’s like Bobby being short for Robert (it's pronounced BET-toe, not BAY-toe). 

It's not unheard of for white Texas kids and adults on the border having Latino nicknames, especially those from more prominent families. 

Perhaps the best example of this is King Ranch heir Stephen “Tio” Kleberg – “Tio” is uncle in Spanish.

The name “Beto” has been an issue before, coming up in O’Rourke’s 2018 Senate race against Ted Cruz, whose own given name is Rafael Edward Cruz.

In 2018, the Dallas Morning News reported that O’Rourke’s late father, Pat O’Rourke, called him Beto because he thought it would help his son if he ever wanted a political future in El Paso. Pat O'Rourke served as a local county commissioner before an unsuccessful congressional bid. 

And, as it turned out, Beto defeated incumbent Rep. Silvestre Reyes, D-Texas, in the 2012 Democratic primary. 

When told of his father’s motivations, O’Rourke said, per the Dallas Morning News, “I believe it, I believe it,” adding: “He was farsighted in that way. ... He loved this community and imparted his love of this community to me. It’s helped shape who I am today.”

(Mark Murray was born and raised in McAllen, Texas on the U.S.-Mexico border). 

Carrie Dann

How immigrants are viewed in America compared to other countries

WASHINGTON — Americans are just as likely as those in other nations to say that immigrants make their country stronger, but they're also notably more politically polarized over the merits of immigrants, according to a new  survey from the Pew Research Center.

The survey of 18 countries — which together host half of the world’s migrants — found that 59 percent of Americans overall agree with the statement that immigrants made the country stronger — compared to 68 percent of Canadians, 64 percent of Australians, and 62 percent of those in the U.K.  

The countries where immigrants are viewed less positively include South Africa (where 62 percent call immigrants a “burden”), Israel (where 60 percent say the same) and Russia (61 percent).

But out of those 18 nations, the United States recorded the highest differential between positive feelings about immigrants on the political right and the political left.

More than eight-in-ten Americans on the left side of the spectrum — 83 percent — view immigrants as a strength, while just 37 percent of those on the political right say the same. That’s a difference of 46 percentage points between the two sides.

France and the Netherlands are the next most politically polarized, with 76 percent of those on the left but just 39 percent of those on the right calling immigrants a source of strength. That’s a difference of 37 percentage points.

In the United Kingdom, which is currently in the throes of a painful Brexit debate fueled in part by a divide over migrant policy, 72 percent of those on the political left and 52 percent of those on the right say that immigrants make the country stronger.

 

 

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

Beto O'Rourke visits Iowa coffee shop in first stop as presidential candidate

WASHINGTON — Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke landed in Iowa hours after he launched his presidential race, making his first trip to the key caucus state in his life, let alone as a presidential candidate. 

Watch the video below to see O'Rourke's appearance at a Keokuk coffee shop. 

 

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

Warren on capitalism: I believe in markets but 'markets without rules are theft'

WASHINGTON — Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren defended her economic outlook during a Wednesday morning conversation with "Morning Joe," arguing that while markets have been a force for good that "markets without rules are theft." 

The presidential hopeful has long called for increased economic regulations, helping to spearhead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. But she's distanced herself from the "Democratic socialist" label that other progressives, including Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, wear proudly. 

Warren told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Wednesday that the development of the technology sector is proof of the "benefits that markets can produce." But pointing to the financial crisis, she argued that there have to be strong guard rails. 

"Markets without rules are theft. And there's got to be rules and there's got to be a cop on the beat," she said.

The arguments are indicative of Warren's push to cast her presidential bid as fighting back against the elites that she says have tilted the system against middle-class Americans, a frame that has prompted Republicans to try to cast her as a socialist. 

Watch her interview below. 

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

2020 rundown: The buzziest names from 2018 are back

WASHINGTON — Last cycle's buzziest Democratic candidates are back in the conversation this week, first with former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke's repeated flirtations with a presidential bid and now with former Georgia gubernatorial hopeful Stacey Abrams jumping into the fray. 

During a conversation at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, Abrams said that a 2020 presidential bid is "definitely on the table." 

Abrams rose onto the national scene last cycle when she ran a tight race for governor against the eventual winner, Brian Kemp. 

Read more about her potential candidacy in this article by NBC's Alex Seitz-Wald here. And read on for more news from the 2020 trail. 

  • Former Vice President Joe Biden teased a presidential bid of his own on Tuesday when he spoke to an influential firefighters union that's long been an ally. "Be careful what you wish for," he joked with a crowd chanting "Run, Joe, Run." 
  • Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan heads to New Hampshire as he continues to keep the door ever-so-slightly open on challenging President Trump in a primary. 
  • California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell told "MTPDaily" on Monday that he's "getting close" to a presidential bid and will decide by the "end of the month." 
  • California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris is proposing a new bill that would require carbon monoxide detectors in public housing, a bill responding to a recent NBC News investigation into carbon monoxide poisoning deaths in public housing. 
Alex Seitz-Wald

Beto O’Rourke is running Facebook ads teasing his 2020 decision ahead of Iowa trip

WASHINGTON — Beto O’Rourke is running ads on Facebook teasing an impending announcement about his 2020 plans days before he heads to Iowa.

It’s another sign the former Democratic congressman is preparing to launch a presidential campaign in coming days as his political machine whirs back to life after months of dormancy.

O’Rourke has not run a paid ad on the social media platform since Election Day 2018, when he narrowly lost a challenge to Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

O’Rourke is running about 330 variations of the ad, according to Facebook's ad tracker, exploiting a common tactic of digital marketers to run many slight permutations of similar messages to see which perform best. All essentially say the same thing: That O’Rourke is ready to announce his plans and that fans should sign up to be alerted when he does.

“People in communities across the country have been reaching out and asking me if I'm planning on running in 2020. Amy and I have made a decision on that. Sign up today to be first to know what's next,” one ad states, referring to his wife.

The ads are being paid for by O’Rourke’s Senate campaign, which could transfer whatever money it still has in the bank to a presidential campaign if he decides to launch one. He does not have a PAC or exploratory committee.

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

2020 roundup: Biden and Sanders still at top of new national poll

WASHINGTON — A new Monmouth University poll released Monday shows former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders as the two leading Democrats in the race for 2020 as well as the two with the highest favorability ratings in the field. 

Biden captured 28 percent of registered Democratic primary voters compared to Sanders' 25 percent. The only other candidate to finish in double-digits was California Sen. Kamala Harris. 

But while these polls need to be taken with a grain of salt so early in the cycle, they do provide an interesting glimpse at how these voters view the field, and how their early campaigning is resonating. 

Biden and Sanders both have overwhelming favorability ratings, thanks in no small part to their almost universal name identification. But Biden has seen his net favorability rating (+63) slide a bit form the +71 rating from Monmouth's January poll.

Among the next tier of candidates, Harris is the only candidate who saw a notable improvement of her favorability (an increase from a net rating of 33 points to 42 points), while Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke saw their net ratings slide. 

Click here to read the whole poll, which includes questions about how the GOP sees President Trump heading into his reelection, and read on for more from the 2020 trail. 

  • Politico is reporting that a former aide to New York Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand's office resigned after frustration over how Gillibrand's office handled her allegation of sexual harassment. In a statement, Gillibrand defended her office's handling of the matter. 
  • The Democrats will hold their 2020 convention in Milwaukee, after the party chose it over Houston and Miami Beach. 
  • The Washington Post has a deep dive into President Trump's reelection plan to double down on the issues that won him the 2016 election but with a vastly stronger organization befitting of his station as head of the Republican Party. 
  • Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, drew headlines during his CNN town hall on Sunday night by blasting Vice President Mike Pence (who served as Indiana's governor during part of Buttigieg's term) as the "cheerleader of the porn star presidency." 
  • Former Housing and Urban Development Sec. Julián Castro says he's open to direct compensation to African Americans as a way to address long-term impact of slavery, telling CNN he'd authorize a task force to look into the issue if elected.  
Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

Iowa Republicans split over GOP challenge to Trump

WASHINGTON — President Trump may be winning high marks from Iowa Republicans, but a new poll shows that they are torn over whether or not he should face a challenge from within his own party ahead of his re-election. 

Trump has an 81 percent job approval rating among registered Iowa Republicans in the new Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom Iowa Poll.

But 40 percent of registered Republicans say they would like to see Trump challenged for the GOP nomination compared to the 41 percent do not. And one third of Iowa Republicans say they are open to supporting another candidate in the general election even if Trump wins the party's nomination. 

Trump won Iowa in 2016 by more than 9 points, a significant swing from President Obama's almost 6-point win in 2012. 

Even while many Iowa Republicans seem open to another Republican running against Trump, those voters are either unfamiliar or unimpressed with the potential slate of candidates. 

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, who finished third in the 2016 GOP primary to Trump and continues to float a potential 2020 challenge, has a 27 percent favorability rating compared to a 28 percent unfavorable rating. Forty-five percent of Iowa Republicans say they aren't sure how they feel about Kasich, who did not emphasize Iowa during his 2016 bid and finished in eighth place. 

Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, who has kept the door open on running, is largely unknown to Iowa Republicans. Eighty-four percent don't know enough about him to form an opinion, while 4 percent view him favorably and 12 percent view him unfavorably. 

Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, who is in the early stages of running against Trump, is similarly unknown with a 4 percent favorable rating, a 15 percent unfavorable rating and 81 percent of voters not familiar with him. 

