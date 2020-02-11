Warren on Biden leaving for South Carolina: 'He's not here to fight for the votes in New Hampshire'
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said Tuesday that former Vice President Joe Biden's decision to leave New Hampshire for South Carolina later in the day "says that he's not here to fight for the votes in New Hampshire."
"Look, I think that this is what democracy is about. We get out here, we talk to voters and we fight for every vote. That's who I am. I am a fighter,” Warren said when asked by NBC's Ali Vitali what message Biden’s early departure sends to New Hampshire voters.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said in response to a similar question Tuesday, "All I can say is we'll be here tonight. We have, as you know, been all over the state."
Meanwhile, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., another Democratic presidential contender, was asked on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” about the extraordinary campaign spending by former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg in his presidential campaign.
“Yeah, it's an extraordinary amount of money,” she said. “But I believe that people do not look at Donald Trump and say, 'Can we get someone richer?' I think they want someone different and someone who is going to be able, as I said at the debate, put themselves in their shoes, and that's what I've got in spades."
Bernie Sanders laments billionaires like Bloomberg 'buying' elections
Sen. Bernie Sanders on Tuesday took aim at billionaires like Mike Bloomberg who the Vermont senator said are trying to buy elections.
"This is what I think, you know, Mike Bloomberg and anybody else has every right in the world to run for President of the United States. But I got a real problem with multi-billionaires literally buying elections," Sanders told NBC News' anchor Lester Holt in a "Nightly News" interview.
Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City and is worth $60 billion, has skipped the early primary states such as Iowa and New Hampshire and poured more than $100 million on advertising. He has also built a major ground game across the country with 500 organizers and staff in more than 30 states, including all 14 Super Tuesday states. Billionaire activist Tom Steyer has also used his wealth to fund advertisements and build significant campaign infrastructure.
Sanders has repeatedly said he will build the "strongest grassroots movement in the history of politics" and attacked his rivals for taking contributions from wealthy donors. Sanders gained front-runner status on Monday after a new Quinnipiac University had him leading former Vice President Joe Biden nationally.
Sen. Klobuchar: Right now is 'a pretty exciting time for our campaign'Feb. 11, 202005:23
Top Biden adviser urges calm: 'Huge amount of hyperventilating out there'
Things will only get worse for Joe Biden before they get better, and his campaign knows it.
"You just have to keep going," said former Rep. Carol Shea-Porter, a Democrat from New Hampshire who is backing Biden. "It's tough, but nobody said this was going to be easy."
The former vice president has already written off Tuesday’s primary in New Hampshire, announcing hours after polls opened that he's fleeing the state to spend the evening in South Carolina, where he’s counting on his strength with black voters to redeem his struggling campaign in the state's Feb. 29 primary.
But to get there, he’ll have to suffer through 18 days of misery with no obvious source of reinforcements and plenty of battles left to fight that will determine whether he can regain momentum.
Warren visits with supporters — of Biden
Election Confessions, New Hampshire edition
New Hampshire voters will have their chance to choose a Democratic nominee Tuesday, but some residents have already weighed in on the race — anonymously.
NBC News’ Election Confessions heard from people in the state who chimed in on everything from Joe Biden and Barack Obama’s “bromance” to President Donald Trump’s future.
“May you live long ... in the private sector,” one wrote about Trump. “Why does every Mayor of NYC think they would make a great President?” another wrote about the former candidate Bill de Blasio, one of the two 2020 candidates who have worked that job. “Yang is the first time I've been excited for a candidate ever,” a third wrote.
On Election Confessions, people from across the United States have shared more than 60,000 musings about the candidates, the country and its condition. Here are some of the more notable confessions from New Hampshire.
Don't yet write off any candidate in New HampshireFeb. 10, 202003:36
In New Hampshire, iPads and 1891 ballot boxes
The New Hampshire primary offers a look at just how varied elections systems can be.
In two locations, new electronic poll books are being tested alongside the traditional paper-based poll books. Tom Freda, the moderator for the Londonderry, New Hampshire, polling place, said the new tech, which lets people sign in on iPads, "greatly speeds up the process."
"An old paper checklist, voters had to wait in a line that corresponded with their name. The lists had 800-1,000 names on them," Freda said.
Freda noted that the new system had also been used in local elections.
But election advocates say polling places still need a paper poll book backup, and misconfiguration issues have led to long lines or voters being turned away in some cases.
Other polling locations are holding on to their roots. New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner said that more than 40 towns are using ballot boxes that date back to 1891.
"There's no way you can hack that," Gardner said.
Lawrence O'Donnell: Bernie Sanders 'can't run away with it' in NHFeb. 11, 202002:34
OPINION: To win New Hampshire, Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders need independent voters
Every four years, the nation’s focus turns to the small state of New Hampshire, that I call home, and the first real time that the candidates vying for their parties' nominations will face a vote. As someone who was born and raised in Manchester, I have seen countless primaries firsthand as both a resident and later a campaign staffer, and I have been lucky to meet, shake hands and attend town halls with many presidential hopefuls — something that many New Hampshirites view as part of their civic duty.
New Hampshire has always been a battleground state with its treasure trove of independent voters, and it’s no secret that it is a key focus state for Trump's re-election campaign — he even hosted a rally in Manchester on Monday evening. Meanwhile, while spending close to an estimated $150 million in the state, Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg and former Vice President Joe Biden have spent the last week crisscrossing every nook and cranny in the small state trying to drum up as many votes as possible.
But some Democrats have more to lose in New Hampshire than just a primary.
According to polling from The Boston Globe/WBZ-TV/Suffolk University released Thursday, Sanders (23.6 percent) had only a 1 point lead over Buttigieg (22.6 percent) who was surging after his Iowa showing, while Biden was coming in at only 10.6 percent. A 7 News-Emerson College poll conducted over the weekend similarly shows Sanders and Buttigieg in the lead, with Klobuchar and Warren surprisingly ahead of Biden.
Analysis: The best unused unity argument
All the Democratic candidates are making the case that they can bring their party and the country together. Some focus more on the former and some more on the latter, but both will be needed for one of them to win the presidency.
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar likes to point out that she won a lot of counties in her 2018 Senate re-election bid that President Donald Trump also won in her state in 2016. It's not the best comparison because Klobuchar was running against a pretty underwhelming opponent. Her first Senate victory — and the oft-cited fact that she's never lost an election — is probably a better testament to her ability to win a race against a Republican.
But what she hasn't really trotted out is perhaps the most compelling storyline any of the Democrats could tell about unifying the party. While she has critics within her party at home, Klobuchar hasn't been targeted for primary defeat by the left the way that many other senators have. She's been strong across her party in Minnesota — and that's no small feat because it's the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party.
None of the other presidential candidates comes from a state with a Democratic congressional delegation as ideologically diverse as Klobuchar's, which features conservative Rep. Collin Petersen, who voted against impeaching Trump, and Rep. Ilhan Omar, who is among the most liberal members of Congress. In her Senate races, Klobuchar has to win backing from farmers along the state's border with the Dakotas, union members in the Lake Superior region, and a diverse mix of voters in the Twin Cities and their suburbs. Minnesota's DFL is a uniquely big-tent version of the Democratic Party, and Klobuchar may start to talk more about it.