Knitwear's out on the Twitter account for 'Knives Out' The braided, fisherman-style crewneck sweater Chris Evans wears in Rian Johnson's ensemble murder mystery "Knives Out" was the subject of endless fascination on social media last fall. It's now taking center stage on the @KnivesOut official Twitter account in honor of the Oscars. The sweater that deserves all the awards. For Your Consideration in all categories. pic.twitter.com/9TmSY9iGg1 — Knives Out Live Tweets the Oscars (@KnivesOut) February 5, 2020 Share this -







The red carpet is underway! Stars have arrived on the red carpet! The cast of Parasite looks great as they prepare to possibly take home a bunch of awards. The cast of "Parasite" poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, Calif., on Feb. 9, 2020. Mike Blake / Reuters And Spike Lee used the carpet to honor Kobe Bryant, with a purple and gold suit adorned with the number 24. Director Spike Lee, wearing a coat with the number 24 in memory of NBA player Kobe Bryant, poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, Calif., on Feb. 9, 2020. Eric Gaillard / Reuters Kaitlyn Dever, the star of "Booksmart" and Netflix's "Unbelievable" is showing off her Louis Vuitton "sustainable" dress. Don't really know what that means but she looks great! Kaitlyn Dever goes for red glam on the #Oscars carpet pic.twitter.com/gz090LEYtS — Variety (@Variety) February 9, 2020 Janelle Monáe never disappoints. Janelle Monae arrives for the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. on Feb. 9, 2020. Robyn Beck / AFP - Getty Images Share this -







'The Irishman' is a critical darling. But it probably won't make a killing tonight. Martin Scorsese's gangland saga "The Irishman" swept into awards season as one of the top contenders, boosted by critical raves and Netflix's considerable marketing muscle. But as the Oscars race took shape last fall, "The Irishman" seemed to lose momentum. The ambitious drama, starring Robert De Niro as a real-life mafioso who claimed who gunned down Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa, was overshadowed by "1917," "Parasite" and, to a lesser extent, "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood." When all is said and done, "The Irishman" will probably end the night without scoring a single win, at least according to the top prognosticators. What happened? It's possible a contingent of industry insiders balked at lavishing awards on the film's distributor, Netflix, the streaming giant that has disrupted traditional Hollywood and challenged the longstanding dominance of the studios. Or maybe some voters were put off by the movie's mammoth running time (three-and-a-half hours) and grim tone. All of that is not to say the academy snubbed "The Irishman" altogether. It earned an impressive 10 nods, including best picture and best director — putting it just behind "Joker" (11 nods) on this year's leader board. Share this -





