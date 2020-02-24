Kobe gave Vanessa the blue dress from 'The Notebook' In an emotional tribute, Vanessa reflected on her marriage, saying Kobe called her princesca and reina. "I was his first girlfriend, his first love, his wife, his best friend, his confidante and his protector," Vanessa said. "He was the early bird and I was the night owl. He was fire and I was ice, and vice versa sometimes." The two planned to renew their vows and "always talked about" how they'd "be the fun grandparents." Kobe even gave Vanessa the blue dress from the classic romantic film "The Notebook," because that was the dress the main character, Allie, wore when she returned to her boyfriend in the film. "I"m so thankful Kobe heard KoKo say dada," Vanessa said. "He taught us all valuable lessons ... and we're so thankful he left those lessons and stories behind for us ... We're still the best team." Share this -







One of Kobe's final acts: Helping a friend In one of his final communications, Kobe reached to his longtime friend and current Lakers GM Rob Pelinka, trying to help a young lady get into sports management. Pelinka revealed that he was at church on the Sunday morning Kobe was killed, and that the hoops legend kept texting, asking him to put him in contact with a well-known baseball agent. Kobe wanted to help the daughter of a friend, possibly score an internship in the male-dominated field of sports representation. "The world knows Kobe as a basketball legend but I've been blessed for 20 years to know him as so much more," Pelinka said.







Fan at memorial says Kobe brought his family together LOS ANGELES — Lakers fan and Los Angeles resident Mark Arciaga said today is "bittersweet." He watched Kobe play as a rookie and kept watching all 20 years. It was a way for Arciaga and his son to bond, he said. Learning that the Bryants lost not just a father but also a daughter was devastating for Arciaga and his entire family. "Kobe was a part of our lives. He brought so much joy to his fans and Los Angeles and the whole world," he said. Fans wipe away tears as they stand in support of Vanessa Bryant, whose moving tribute to her husband and daughter brought everyone to tears #kobememorial @NBCNews pic.twitter.com/wlUkZZ5njo — Alicia Victoria Lozano (@aliciavlozano) February 24, 2020







Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu makes it to memorial, despite game hours later, 400 miles away Sabrina Ionescu might well have the busiest day of anyone in the Staples Center on Monday. The University of Oregon basketball superstar spoke at Kobe's memorial and will be immediately boarding a plane for Northern California where her No. 3 Ducks will play at Stanford and the No. 4-rated Cardinal at 6 p.m. PT. Ionescu revealed that she's sent text messages to Kobe, even after his passing, and added that "sometimes I find myself still waiting" for a response. 2.24.20🙏🏼 https://t.co/yRYccjocuK — Sabrina Ionescu (@sabrina_i20) February 24, 2020







Diana Taurasi, the 'White Mamba,' is one of the greatest in WNBA history As a child, Diana Taurasi said, she knew exactly who she wanted to be someday: the female Kobe. The all-time WNBA scoring leader grew up in the Los Angeles suburb of Chino, a mere 35 miles east of Staples Center. She told those at the Staples Center that she spent countless hours shooting hoops in her front yard — dreaming she'd be the next Kobe. Eventually, Kobe granted her the ultimate nickname "White Mamba." Kobe and Taurasi went on represent America in the 2008 Olympics. Taurasi played at the University of Connecticut, which Gianna aspired to attend one day.







A doleful fan remembers the player she loved LOS ANGELES — Monica Wilson drove an hour from Lakewood, California, to be at the Staples Center. Her father was a referee when she was growing up and the family always watched whatever game was on TV. Basketball was Wilson's favorite but she never got to see Kobe play in person. From afar, she loved his drive and the example he set for other young people following their passions. "I feel pride being able to be here today," she said. "It really hurts — the tragedy that took place — but I'm here today to show how much appreciation I have for him."







Vanessa on Kobe and Gianna: 'God knew they couldn't be on this earth without each other' At the close of her speech, which highlighted many of the things Gianna and Kobe shared in common, such as the ability to quickly pick up the lyrics to a song, Vanessa said: "God knew they couldn't be on this earth without each other. He had to bring them home to heaven together." "Kobe was the MVP of #girldads" Vanessa Bryant #kobememorial — Alicia Victoria Lozano (@aliciavlozano) February 24, 2020






