Koch-aligned group boosts Montana GOP Senate candidate with health care ad

The Koch-backed Americans For Prosperity is launching a six-figure ad campaign in Montana supporting Republican Senate candidate Matt Rosendale in his bid against Senate Democratic incumbent Jon Tester.

It's the second time the organization has spent money in Montana, and both ad campaigns have focused on health care. Tuesday's spot brings the group's total spending in the state to more than $1 million so far.

This ad, however, doesn't mention Tester.

Costing "at least" $500,000, the ad "thanks" Matt Rosendale for supporting direct primary care as state auditor. It will run for one week in the state.

"Matt Rosendale families is helping Montana families get care that works for them," Cami from Missoula says in the ad, adding that direct primary care has made health care "so much more affordable for me and my family."

Direct primary care allows for patients to pay primary care doctors directly, without going through insurance companies.

Chris Meagher, a spokesman for Sen. Tester's campaign, criticized the push in an email to NBC News.

"He supports programs and policies that would jack up rates on Montanans, kick them off their insurance, and let insurance companies deny them coverage for pre-existing conditions like high blood pressure and pregnancy," he wrote.

"With a record like that, it's no surprise Rosendale is being propped up by the Koch brothers' war chest, because no real Montanan would ever support it."

Tester is one of 10 Senate Democrats who are running for re-election in states that President Donald Trump won in 2016. But the non-partisan Cook Political report ranks Tester's race as "likely" to be won by Tester.

Another conservative political organization, Club for Growth, launched another ad attacking Tester this week. This one, which criticizes him for the Affordable Care Act, brings the group's spending to defeat Tester to $1 million in the state.