Koch groups splurge on $6 million Senate ad campaign

Two Koch backed groups are launching a series of midterm ad campaigns totaling nearly $6 million, a massive spending splurge to help three Republican candidates. 

Americans for Prosperity is spending $2.1 million on an ad attacking Missouri Democratic incumbent Senator Claire McCaskill, including for her vote in support of the Affordable are Act. McCaskill is considered one of the most endangered Democrats in the Senate, running for re-election in a state President Donald Trump won by 18 points. 

Another $2 million dollar ad campaign attacking Tennessee Democratic Senate candidate Phil Bredesen for the renovation of the governor's mansion. Bredesen is running against Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn for the open senate seat replacing retiring Republican Senator Bob Corker. The Koch organization are big supporters of Blackburn, and leaders said at their latest donor seminar that her positions fall in line with their demand for a smaller government.  

And two Koch groups, AFP and Concerned Veterans for America, have placed two ads against Wisconsin Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin, totaling $1.6 million. The first criticizes Baldwin for "higher taxes and more spending." The CVA sponsored ad says that Baldwin "didn't show up" for veterans. 

The new Koch-affiliated buys will last three weeks. 

"Our organization is committed to removing barriers to opportunity and improving people’s lives, and the policies these politicians have supported directly counter that goal," AFP president Tim Phillips said.

"Americans can’t afford to continue electing politicians who believe the path to prosperity is through higher taxes, more spending, and bigger government. We are committed to building broad policy coalitions by supporting principled champions and opposing those who will take our country in the wrong direction.”

Democrats haven't let the spending-spree go unanswered. 

Shortly after the Koch spending plan was released, Bredesen released a digital ad criticizing the ads as a distraction from the issues and trying to appear above the fray. 

And Baldwin spokesman Bill Neidhardt brushed aside the new ads in a statement that points to the Baldwin campaign's recent ad buys that hit Republican Senate candidate Leah Vukmir for her work with the conservative American Legislative Exchange Council. 

"The Koch brothers are continuing to attack Tammy Baldwin because they know ALEC national board member Leah Vukmir will do their bidding," Neidhardt said.

"Wisconsinites want someone in their corner and they know Tammy Baldwin stands up to these corporate special interests.” 

The Wisconsin race is considered "likely" to be won by Baldwin, according to the non-partisan Cook Political Report. Regardless of what political handicappers think of the Wisconsin Senate race, the Koch organization has been spending heavily - and early - in Wisconsin. The organization has long-standing ties and a strong organization to the state and is close with Governor Scott Walker, who is running for his third term. 

Cook rates the Tennessee and Missouri races as toss-ups. 

The major ad releases come one day after the organization announced a six-figure ad buy worth more than $500,000 trying to boost Senate Republican candidate Matt Rosendale in Montana. 

Ben Kamisar

Gabby Giffords group spending $1 million to criticize Virginia Republican congresswoman on guns

Gabby Giffords, the former Arizona Democratic congresswoman who retired after she was shot at a constituent event, is out with a new ad campaign that accuses Virginia Republican Rep. Barbara Comstock of having "failed" to prevent gun violence.

The new spot, Giffords's first of the cycle, is part of a heavy, $1 million investment in the district by her political action committee. The spot relies on Giffords’s narration along with pictures of student activists and signs counting the National Rifle Association's donations to Comstock.

"What makes America great is the courage to say no problem is too big to solve," she says in the ad.

"But shooting after shooting, Barbara Comstock has failed. She's taken thousands from the NRA. We must do better."

Comstock faces state Sen. Jennifer Wexton in the fall in one of the most Democratic-leaning districts represented by a Republican.

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton by the district by 10 points in 2016, and a late June poll from Monmouth University found Wexton up between 9 and 11 points depending on the turnout.

Wexton and the other Democrats who ran against her in the primary all hit Comstock for her record on guns during the primary, pointing to her A rating from the NRA and the financial support the group has offered her throughout her career.

Even so, Comstock is no stranger to a tough fight—she's bested serious opposition in each of her two federal elections and argues that she's proven to be a strong representative for her suburban constituents.

Comstock has not made guns a centerpiece of her campaign, but she's pointed to her support for improving background checks as well as the STOP School Violence Act. That measure, among other things, promotes grants for school safety training and improvements, but did not include specific gun control measures.

She's also emphasized her commitment to law enforcement during the campaign, winning the endorsement of the Virginia Police Benevolence Association this week.

“Barbara Comstock is the only candidate in this race who has authored, co-sponsored and worked across the aisle to pass, and get signed into law, three important gun violence prevention measures to crack down on gun crime, provide more resources for school safety, improve the background check system, and keep our communities safe,” Susan Falconer, Comstock’s campaign manager, said in a statement responding to the ad.

“Since her days as a senior Justice Department official, Barbara has fought for protecting our families, law enforcement, and public safety, and that advocacy has earned her the endorsement from the Virginia and Fairfax Police Benevolent Associations once again.” 

Leigh Ann Caldwell
Leigh Ann Caldwell

Koch-aligned group boosts Montana GOP Senate candidate with health care ad

The Koch-backed Americans For Prosperity is launching a six-figure ad campaign in Montana supporting Republican Senate candidate Matt Rosendale in his bid against Senate Democratic incumbent Jon Tester.

It's the second time the organization has spent money in Montana, and both ad campaigns have focused on health care. Tuesday's spot brings the group's total spending in the state to more than $1 million so far.

This ad, however, doesn't mention Tester.

Costing "at least" $500,000, the ad "thanks" Matt Rosendale for supporting direct primary care as state auditor. It will run for one week in the state.

"Matt Rosendale families is helping Montana families get care that works for them," Cami from Missoula says in the ad, adding that direct primary care has made health care "so much more affordable for me and my family."

Direct primary care allows for patients to pay primary care doctors directly, without going through insurance companies.

Chris Meagher, a spokesman for Sen. Tester's campaign, criticized the push in an email to NBC News. 

"He supports programs and policies that would jack up rates on Montanans, kick them off their insurance, and let insurance companies deny them coverage for pre-existing conditions like high blood pressure and pregnancy," he wrote. 

"With a record like that, it's no surprise Rosendale is being propped up by the Koch brothers' war chest, because no real Montanan would ever support it."

Tester is one of 10 Senate Democrats who are running for re-election in states that President Donald Trump won in 2016. But the non-partisan Cook Political report ranks Tester's race as "likely" to be won by Tester.

Another conservative political organization, Club for Growth, launched another ad attacking Tester this week. This one, which criticizes him for the Affordable Care Act, brings the group's spending to defeat Tester to $1 million in the state.

Ben Kamisar

Flake avoids endorsing successor in Arizona Senate GOP primary

Arizona Republican Senator Jeff Flake would not endorse any of the candidates running in Tuesday’s primary to replace him during a Sunday interview where he lamented how that primary has become dominated by fealty to President Trump.

Speaking with NBC’s “Meet the Press,” the retiring Flake demurred when asked if he’d endorse a successor. Rep. Martha McSally, former state Sen. Kelly Ward and former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio are all running in the GOP primary.

“No, I wish them well,” he said when prompted to give an endorsement.

“Nobody would be asking for it in the Republican primary, I can tell you that,” he said of his blessing.

“I’m not happy about it, but this is the president’s party right now. And I think we’ll be sorry for that in the future, but that’s the case right now.”

Flake’s decision to become one of the party’s most stalwart critics of Trump has made him a pariah among the president’s supporters who make up the lion’s share of the GOP primary base. Facing a primary from Ward, and amid polls showing either a close race or even Ward leading Flake in the primary, Flake announced his impending retirement in October of 2017 in a Senate floor speech where he excoriated the president.

All three of Flake’s possible replacements have sought to hug Trump tight.

McSally has framed herself as a productive ally of the president's in office, pushing back against challenges to her conservative credentials. She recently attended a Trump address in New York where he signed the defense spending bill, winning a shout-out from the president. 

Ward's campaign repeatedly points to Trump's encouraging tweet from last year, when she was the only candidate formally challenging Flake, as proof of her pro-Trump credentials. 

And Arpaio is a former campaign surrogate who received a high-profile pardon from Trump, which included a statement from the White House praising his controversial tenure as sheriff. 

Mike Memoli

Biden wades into Delaware primary on behalf of Carper

Joe Biden is endorsing longtime colleague Tom Carper as he faces his toughest primary battle in decades, a rare move by the former vice president to take sides in a primary in his home state.

Biden has agreed to record a robocall on behalf of Carper, who is seeking his fourth term as Delaware senator and has served in statewide office continuously since 1977. It will begin reaching state voters next week ahead of the Sept. 6 primary, NBC News has learned.

"If there's someone who knows me and knows Delaware, it's Joe," Carper said in a statement to NBC News. "Together we've served the First State and fought to improve the lives of countless Delawareans. I'm grateful for his friendship and his encouragement to keep standing up to Donald Trump and fighting for Delaware's families."

At first glance Biden's endorsement of Carper is unsurprising, given the decades-long partnership between the two. But Biden has rarely — if ever — taken sides in Democratic primaries in his state since being elected to the Senate in 1972.

The move also pits Biden against the ascendant progressive wing of the Democratic Party, in his own backyard. Carper faces Kerri Harris, an Air Force veteran who is seeking to marshal the same forces who helped Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in her upset victory over New York Rep. Joseph Crowley, one of the top Democrats in the House. Harris is endorsed by Justice Democrats and the Working Family Party. The WFP has been running Facebook ads targeting Carper for his voting record on Supreme Court nominations, including a vote to confirm Chief Justice John Roberts.

“Over the last thirty-five years, Tom Carper has put the demands of big banks, corporations and pharmaceutical companies, ahead of the needs of every day working families in Delaware, far too often. He's even rubber-stamped right wing judicial nominees. We're with Kerri because she'll wake up every morning ready to fight for a Delaware that works for the many, and not deep-pocketed donors,” said Joe Dinkin, the WFP’s campaign director.

Carper has ramped up his campaigning since Crowley's defeat. He recently launched a campaign video touting his daily Amtrak trips to and from Washington, drives throughout Delaware, and endorsements from key party constituencies including the state chapters of the AFL-CIO and teachers union.

It was just eight years ago when a long-serving Republican, former governor and Rep. Mike Castle, suffered a stunning defeat to Christine "I'm Not A Witch" O'Donnell in the race to fill Biden's former Senate seat.

Biden is gearing up for a busy fall schedule of campaigning for Democrats in midterm races. He will headline the Pittsburgh Labor Day parade, a longtime favorite stop for the former VP.

Ben Kamisar

Poll pegs Menendez's lead in single digits

Don't look now, but there could be a burgeoning race in New Jersey, where Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez is looking to defend his seat against Republican Bob Hugin.

A new Quinnipiac University poll shows Menendez up 43 points to 37 points among registered voters, a much closer margin than the New Jersey political titan is used to.

One obvious reason for the tighter-than-expected margin could be Menendez's ethics woes — in a year where Democrats are running by blasting President Trump and the GOP as the party of corruption, Menendez was on trial for bribery less than a year ago.

Menendez's case ended in a mistrial and the government eventually dropped the charges against him after not being able to secure a conviction.

But Hugin has spent almost $6 million to ad television ads, most of which were attacks that referred to Menendez's indictment. He's also booked another almost $2 million through Election Day, according to Advertising Analytics data.

Against that backdrop, 49 percent of voters in Quinnipiac's poll said that Menendez was involved in "serious wrongdoing," and ethics in government is the top issue among voters overall, Quinnipiac found.

And Menendez isn't in good shape with the voters more broadly — just 29 percent view him favorably while 47 percent view him unfavorably. Hugin, by comparison, is viewed favorably by 24 percent of voters and unfavorably by 20 percent, with a majority unfamiliar with him.

Even so, Menendez still leads in the poll and has overwhelming support from non-white voters. And Democrats have blasted Hugin as a supporter of President Trump and looking out for big corporations as they look to cut him down a notch.

So while Menendez is still in the driver's seat running in a blue state with a positive national environment for Democrats, Republicans will not make it easy for him and are closer than they've been to taking him down than they've ever been.

Quinnipiac polled 908 registered New Jersey voters between August 15 and 20 on landlines and cell phones. The poll's margin of error is 4.6 percentage points.

Vaughn Hillyard
Vaughn Hillyard

Avenatti says he’ll launch political action committee as he flirts with presidential bid

Michael Avenatti is everywhere -- and that is just how the Trump-provocateur intends to proceed.

"I'm no 'low-energy Jeb,'" Avenatti cracked on Tuesday morning, telling NBC News that he is formally launching a political action committee as he flirts with a presidential bid of his own while continuing to represent Stormy Daniels in her lawsuits against President Trump.

"I have a lot of energy. And if you're going to seriously consider running for president, you better have a lot of energy, especially in today's day in age."

On Tuesday afternoon, immediately following the conviction of former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort and the guilty plea by Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen, Avenatti was on national television, a medium he has frequented since the late winter, declaring the day "vindication" for him and Daniels.

But almost daily, now, Avenatti spawns a headline or a highly-engaged Twitter moment for something unrelated to Stormy Daniels.

Less than 24 hours before his cable circuit run, the lawyer appeared, unexpectedly, live on MTV's pink carpet outside the Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Monday night, promoting youth voter engagement to the several million viewers turned into the broadcast.

And last week, he accompanied a 9-year-old boy from Houston to Guatemala to reunite with his mother after the pair was separated at the U.S.-Mexico border this summer and apart for 81 days.

With a political action committee, Avenatti would be able to redirect donations, or resources, to specific candidates. Other 2020 prospects, like Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden, have created similar organizations to aid their political endeavors.

Avenatti will return to Iowa on Wednesday to address a Democratic group focused on recruiting candidates to run for county positions in the state. He made his political debut in the state two weeks ago, stopping at the Iowa State Fair as well as an annual party dinner.

Last weekend, the lawyer made stops at two separate notable annual Democratic functions – he addressed the Democrats' Kennedy-King Dinner in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday, and, then, a county picnic in New Hampshire on Sunday.

"We had sold less than 100 tickets before he announced," said Ray Buckley, the chair of the New Hampshire Democratic Party. "And there were over 300 sold by the time of the picnic – with a day's notice. People came from all over – people I didn't know."

Buckley said there is "a lot of interest in having strong voices stand up to Donald Trump."

Other potential 2020 Democratic candidates have taken a less vocal, brash approach to their presidential ambitions. On Tuesday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, when asked by MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell about her plans, pushed aside the conversation: "I am running for Senate in Massachusetts, 2018."

Avenatti rejected the notion that his public mulling of a 2020 run is a distraction from the midterm elections. A former speechwriter for President Obama, Jon Lovett, tweeted at Avenatti on Tuesday that a television set "is where you should be" called his flirtation with running for president "a farce."

"I'm raising money—every place I go I raise money. You understand that, right?" Avenatti injected in an interview with NBC. "I went to Ohio—raised a bunch of money. I went to Florida—raised a bunch of money. I went to Iowa—raised a bunch of money. I went to New Hampshire—raised a bunch of money."

He continued: "I've put myself out there and have made myself available. And I'm going to continue to do so. I'm not raising money for myself. I'm raising money for Democratic candidates."

Avenatti said he intends to campaign in 20 states by November.

--Mike Memoli contributed. 

Carrie Dann
Carrie Dann

Republicans less optimistic about the increasing role of women in politics

A majority of Americans say that the recent influx of new female candidates for Congress is a good thing, although men and Republicans are less likely than the public at large to view the trend as a positive one.

A new survey from the Pew Research Center finds that six-in-ten Americans — 61 percent — see the new crop of female candidates as a positive development, with another third— 33 percent — seeing it as neither good nor bad.

An even higher percentage of women — 68 percent — are positive about the increasing number of female congressional candidates, while 54 percent of men agreed.

Half of Republicans, however, said they were ambivalent about the trend. Fifty percent of Republicans called the increase in female candidates “neither good nor bad,” and an additional 10 percent labeled it a negative development.

That’s compared with fully 80 percent of Democrats who cheered the increased role of women in politics.

The partisan divide may reflect Democratic energy around female candidates. Of the record-breaking 476 women who filed to run for the House this cycle, 356 are Democrats, while just 120 are Republicans, according for the Center for American Women and Politics.

Americans are less convinced, however, that more women would make for a more competent or a more respectful atmosphere in Congress. Majorities — 53 percent and 54 percent respectively — say more women in Congress wouldn’t make a difference when it comes to the body’s effectiveness or its civility.

The poll also finds that a growing percentage of Americans are personally hopeful that a female president will be elected in their lifetime. Forty-five percent said that’s their personal view, compared with 38 percent who said the same in 2014.  Women are more hopeful than men, with 51 percent of women expressing hope for a female commander in chief while just 38 percent of men have the same view.

But again, the starkest difference comes with partisanship. More than six-in-ten — 63 percent — of Democrats are hopeful that a woman will be elected president in their lifetime, while just 24 percent of Republicans say the same.

Ben Kamisar

GOP priming the pump in California with anti-gas tax ads

Back when Democratic enthusiasm was the story of California's June primaries, Republicans argued they'd be able to bank on widespread opposition to the state's gas tax to turn their voters out in the fall.

Now, more California GOP groups and candidates are highlighting the push to repeal the gas tax, which will be decided on the November midterm ballot. 

On Tuesday, the National Republican Congressional Committee released a new digital ad that uses the issue to hit Democrat Katie Hill, who is running against GOP Rep. Steve Knight.

"Come November, Californians will turn out in droves so Democrats like Katie Hill don't make the cost of living even more crippling," NRCC Spokesman Jack Pandol said in a statement announcing the new digital ad.

Earlier this month, the Congressional Leadership Fund (a super PAC aligned with House Speaker Paul Ryan) used the issue in ads targeting both Hill and fellow California Democrat Katie Porter.

Porter is facing off against GOP Rep. Mimi Walters, and she's already out with a new ad that blasts the CLF spot as a "straight up lie" because "I oppose higher gas taxes. 

And while some Democrats are hoping to knock of GOP Rep. Devin Nunes because of frustration of how he's handled his time chairing the House Intelligence Committee, Nunes's television ads have been all about the gas tax.

Democrats brush aside the GOP's arguments about the gas tax as too small of an issue to overcome the bevy of potential potholes the GOP could face in the fall.

John Vigna, a California Democratic Party spokesman, told the Los Angeles Times in April that "Republicans are deluding themselves if they think this is a silver bullet that will save them from the Trump-sized anchor weighing them down."

And Democrats have their share of chances in California. 

Five GOP seats are listed as toss-ups by the Cook Political Report—seats currently held by Reps. Jeff Denham, Steve Knight, Ed Royce, Mimi Walters and Dana Rohrabacher—while retiring Rep. Darrell Issa's seat is rated "lean Democratic."

The seats belonging to GOP Reps. Tom McClintock and David Valadaeo are rated "likely Republican."

So as Democrats continue to position themselves to make gains on the West Coast, Republicans are making good on their June messaging and beginning to explicitly connect GOP candidates with the repeal effort.  

Carrie Dann
Carrie Dann

Majority of Russians say their government didn't try to interfere in U.S in 2016

In the United States, about two-thirds of Americans believe that the Russian government interfered with the 2016 presidential election.

But what about in Russia?

A new survey from the Pew Research Center finds that seven-in-ten Russians do not believe their government tried to meddle in the U.S. election, while only 15 percent express confidence that Russia did try to interfere. 

It’s a bit more of a mixed picture when it comes to Russians’ views of their government’s attempts to influence foreign countries overall. About half — 45 percent — say that Russia does attempt to tamper with the internal affairs of other nations, while a similar share — 46 percent — disagree.

But a huge majority — 85 percent — of Russians also say that the United States interferes in the internal affairs of countries across the globe.

While Russian president Vladimir Putin is almost universally unpopular among Americans, he has retained the confidence of his own countrymen and women. Nearly six-in-ten Russians — 58 percent — say they have a lot of confidence in Putin, with only 14 percent expressing little or no confidence.

The poll of 1000 Russians was conducted May 22 to June 23, 2018.

The new polling was released just hours after Microsoft announced that groups with ties to Russia created fake phishing websites targeting conservative groups as well as the U.S. Senate. The FBI has not yet commented about any potential connection to Russia. 

