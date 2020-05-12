Kushner predicts it will be 'very hard for America to ever lock down again' after reopening White House senior adviser Jared Kushner predicted in an interview with Time that it will be much more difficult to impose a future shutdown once the U.S. opens large swathes of the economy. "Once America opens up, it will be very hard for America to ever lock down again," he said Tuesday. Kushner's prediction comes as states en masse have started the reopening processes while health officials warn about the potential for future outbreaks or spikes later in the year — to say nothing less of the initial wave having yet to pass. Dr. Anthony Fauci said in congressional testimony Tuesday he is concerned about the potential for states to move too hastily in their reopening. The concept Kushner described echoes the cautionary tale of the Spanish Flu pandemic in the U.S. more than 100 years ago. Share this -







Patriots owner Robert Kraft auctioning off Super Bowl ring for relief efforts New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft this week announced that he is auctioning off his Super Bowl LI ring to help feed those in need during the coronavirus pandemic. The proceeds from the auction, part of the "All In Challenge" launched by Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, will benefit Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry. As of Tuesday evening, the "All in Challenge" has raised over $40 million for these organizations. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons for the 2017 championship by overcoming a 28-3 deficit, the largest comeback in Super Bowl history. The 5.1 carat-weight ring features 283 diamonds and is inscribed with "Greatest Comeback Ever." As of Tuesday afternoon, the highest bid is $900,000.



Universal Orlando to partially reopen this week Universal Orlando Resorts announced it would be partially reopening in Florida this week, although with coronavirus protection guidelines in place. The CityWalk attraction will reopen with limited operations on May 14 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., requiring visitors to wear face masks and be subjected to temperature checks on arrival, the company said Tuesday. Theme parks, including Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure, will remain closed until at least May 31. Universal Orlando Resorts is owned by NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News.



New coronavirus relief bill includes funding to help families get cheaper internet access House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled a $3 trillion coronavirus aid package on Tuesday that includes emergency funding to help with the cost of broadband internet. Some $4 billion is expected to go to companies providing internet access, with a further $1.5 billion to help libraries keep people connected. The so-called HEROES Act, which creates an "Emergency Broadband Connectivity Fund," is expected to go to vote on Friday. The act includes up to $50 per month as a subsidy for broadband access, but according to the language of the bill, the money will be used to reimburse providers. Some families have been losing access to the internet because they haven't been able to pay their bills. Gigi Sohn, an advocate for affordable and reliable communications infrastructure and a former counselor to the Federal Communications Commission, welcomed the move. "Broadband internet access is vital to learning, working, shopping, obtaining healthcare, connecting with friends and family and importantly to social distancing," she said in a statement. "Every American must have access to robust broadband internet during the COVID-19 pandemic."







Study says official toll of coronavirus dead in New York City may be missing more than 5,000 deaths Lily Sage Weinrieb transfers remains from an NYC hospital on April 23, 2020 in New York. Misha Friedman / Getty Images file New York City's coronavirus death toll passed 20,000 yesterday and a new study by the city's Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (DOHMH) indicates the true total could be many thousands higher. According to the study, released by and with the Centers for Disease Control, there were 32,172 deaths between March 11 and May 2 -- 24,172 more than generally happen in that time period each year. The study determined that around 18,000 of the extra deaths in that time period this year were either confirmed or likely COVID-19 deaths. Since May 2, the death toll has continued to grow, and has passed 20,000. For March 11 through May 2, the report counts nearly 5,300 extra deaths that don't fit in either the confirmed or probable coronavirus categories. The study says, "the 5,293 excess deaths not identified as confirmed or probable COVID-19–associated deaths might have been directly or indirectly attributable to the pandemic." Read the full story here.







Budget airline says passengers will need to ask permission to use bathroom beginning July 1 On Tuesday, Ryanair announced its plan for keeping passengers safe while flying during the coronavirus pandemic. The European budget airline said it plans to resume 40% of its scheduled flights beginning July 1, but with enhanced safety measures. The new guidelines include mandatory face coverings and temperature checks upon entering airports, rules already implemented by other airlines. Most notably, Ryanair is restricting access to bathrooms, saying passengers will need to ask permission to use the lavatory. The airline said the rule is being put in place to discourage passengers from lining up in the aisles of the aircraft. "Queuing for toilets will also be prohibited on board although toilet access will be made available to individual passengers upon request," the airline said in a press release.







LGBTQ people face higher unemployment amid coronavirus pandemic, survey finds A person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020, in Arlington, Va. Olivier Douliery / AFP via Getty Images file Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer Americans are more likely to become unemployed as a result of the coronavirus epidemic than their non-LGBTQ counterparts, according to a poll by the national LGBTQ advocacy group Human Rights Campaign and PSB Research. "It is unfortunate, but not surprising, to see how COVID-19 is disproportionately impacting vulnerable populations, including the LGBTQ community," Elizabeth Bibi, the campaign's senior communications adviser, told NBC News. "Understanding the impact this virus is having on our community is crucial so that we can be best prepared to weather this crisis and work together on how to recover." Read the full story here.






