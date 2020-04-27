L.A. Lakers received $4.6 million from federal loan program — but returned it The Los Angeles Lakers qualified for and received approximately $4.6 million from the government's Paycheck Protection Program, which was established to provide relief to small businesses suffering during the coronavirus pandemic. The Lakers eventually returned the money. The team, one of the most profitable franchises in the NBA, was able to secure a Small Business Administration loans during the first round of distributions. The $349 billion dedicated to the program was quickly depleted as companies of all sizes rushed to get loans. “The Lakers qualified for a loan under the Payroll Protection Program but the team promptly decided to repay the funds," NBA spokesman Mike Bass said in a text message. Read more here. Share this -







Alabama abortion fund expands mission to support financially struggling families When the coronavirus hit Alabama, Amanda Reyes noticed that many of the state's low-income residents were struggling to buy essential items, from toilet paper to soap and detergent. Reyes, executive director of the Yellowhammer Fund, an Alabama-based nonprofit that offers funding and support for women who have abortions, said the fund's staff members heard from women who were economically affected by the pandemic and couldn't afford necessities. "It's wild that these people haven't been able to get any of the basic things that they need to respond to this crisis," Reyes said. Reyes said she wanted to find a way to support these women, so she teamed up with another local organization, The Knights and Orchids Society, an LGBTQ support group that was also getting requests from people who were struggling financially, to buy and give away supplies. They've dropped off supplies, including bleach and hand sanitizer, with more than 400 families in Selma so far. The fund is also working with Left Hand Soap Co. in Tuscaloosa to make enough soap and hand sanitizer to keep up with demand. The coronavirus pandemic also prompted the Yellowhammer Fund to begin offering free emergency contraception, commonly known as the morning-after pill, by mail to people in Alabama, Mississippi and the Florida Panhandle. The fund has shipped more than 300 packs of emergency contraception since the beginning of April to women who reached out online.







Ohio will require face coverings for both employees and customers for May 12 retail reopening Gov. Mike DeWine on Monday laid out the mandatory requirements for reopening retail establishments in Ohio, schedule to being May 12. Most notably, both employees and shoppers must wear masks or other face coverings in consumer and retail establishments. Both employees and shoppers must also maintain 6 feet of distance between people. Other measures for employees include daily symptom assessments, regular hand washing and cleaning of high-touch items like carts and baskets. Customers will have to abide by specific hours for at risk people, such as times of the day where only the elderly are allowed entry, and entry into an establishment will have to be staggered to maintain social distancing. These are the basic principals for consumer, retail, and other services. We do want employees to wear masks. Every retail outlet will have to be able to follow these protocols. pic.twitter.com/8T2WK4kfaQ — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 27, 2020







Magic Johnson: Sports will first return without fans in the stands Magic Johnson: When sports return, there will be 'no fans' at first April 27, 2020 01:21 NBA legend Magic Johnson said Monday that when professional sports return, they will be played without fans in the stands. The priority will be to "keep the players safe," said Johnson, who is a part-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Oklahoma City Dodgers and the Los Angeles Sparks. Johnson said he believes many people who have missed sports since the coronavirus pandemic brought seasons to a halt would not mind that they can't attend games in person. "I think all of us will take that because if we're home and we get to see sports, that's all we want in the beginning. We just need something to make us feel good and to give us some hope, and we can laugh or cheer for our team, and yell at the TV screen," Johnson said. "We need that right now."







Senate to 'modify routines' at Capitol and reconvene on May 4 The Senate will return to the Capitol and reconvene next Monday, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced in a statement Monday. "We will modify routines in ways that are smart and safe, but we will honor our constitutional duty to the American people and conduct critical business in person," he said. "The Senate must focus on concrete steps to strengthen our response to this complex crisis. We cannot get distracted by pre-existing partisan wish-lists or calls to paper over decades of reckless decisions that had nothing to do with COVID-19," McConnell added. The majority leader said that the Senate will need to "expand and strengthen" some of the protections included in the $2 trillion coronavirus relief package signed into law in late March. "Republicans will proudly insist on these and other strong, pro-certainty, pro-growth reforms throughout any and all future discussions. The American people do not need tangential left-wing daydreams," he said.







Photo: Thanking Britain's NHS A cyclist passes a display coordinated by artist and local resident Peter Liversidge to support the National Health Service in east London on Monday. Matt Dunham / AP







Almost 1 in 4 New York City residents who took test for COVID-19 antibodies tested positive Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that 14.9 percent of New York state residents who have participated in the state's antibody testing program to date have tested positive for coronavirus. For New York City residents, the percentage was 24.7, or nearly one in four of those tested. In suburban Westchester County, where many of the first cases appeared, the percentage was 15.1. The test is not a true random sample. The tests are administered by state health personnel, who ask people they encounter in public if they would like to be tested. So far, 7,500 people have agreed to be tested. New York state has now reported at least 300 COVID-19 deaths per day every day since March 31. The total of 17,303 does not include presumptive COVID-19 deaths, meaning deaths that were likely -- but not officially -- caused by COVID-19, which top 5,000 in New York City alone.






