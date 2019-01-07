Lady Gaga seems to prefer acting to singing

After her experience filming "A Star Is Born," Lady Gaga might be changing her tune.

The singer-turned-actress, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, dropped a hint that she'd prefer to continue making movies over making music.

"I think I’ve created characters for years so I could be an actress," Lady Gaga, who took method acting lessons as a child, told Ryan Seacrest during the E! Network's coverage of the Golden Globes red carpet.

"Because I always wanted to be one and couldn’t make it, so I went for it as a musician."