Lady Gaga shines in Tiffany yellow diamond

Lady Gaga arrived to the Oscars in a dramatic black Alexander McQueen gown. But it was what was on her neck — and how much it weighed — that had everyone talking: a 128.54 carat yellow diamond from Tiffany & Co.

The one-of-a-kind "Tiffany Diamond" was last worn by Audrey Hepburn in a photo shoot for “Breakfast at Tiffany's."

Lady Gaga is nominated for two Academy Awards for her work in "A Star is Born," best actress and best original song for "Shallow."