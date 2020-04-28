Largest U.S. mall owner plans to reopen 49 locations

Newport Beach votes to keep sand and surf open The city of Newport Beach, California, on Tuesday decided to continue letting people frolic on the sand and in the surf even after California Gov. Gavin Newsom criticized beachgoers for being too close to one another over the weekend. The City Council voted to keep its beaches open after having second thoughts about access. Tens of thousands of people sought the ocean breezes of the Southern California coastline during the weekend heatwave. The city said in a statement that "greater police and lifeguard presence" would be enough to enforce social distancing. Read the full story here. Share this -







Pope urges virus lockdown obedience amid church-state debate Pope Francis waded into the church-state debate about virus-imposed lockdowns of religious services, calling Tuesday for "prudence and obedience" to government protocols to prevent infections from surging again. Francis' appeal came just two days after Italian bishops bitterly complained that the Italian government offered no provisions for Masses to resume in its plan to reopen Italian business, social and sporting life starting May 4. While it wasn't clear if Francis intended to send a different message than the bishops, his appeal for obedience and prudence was in line with his previous calls to protect the most vulnerable, and for economic interests to take a back seat to shows of solidarity. "As we are beginning to have protocols to get out of quarantine, let us pray that the Lord gives his people, all of us, the grace of prudence and obedience to the protocols so that the pandemic doesn't return," Francis said Tuesday.







NYPD breaks up massive crowd gathered for rabbi's funeral New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio sent police to Brooklyn on Tuesday to disperse a massive crowd that had gathered for a rabbi's funeral in defiance of a statewide shutdown over coronavirus. There were no summonses or arrests of those mourning Rabbi Chaim Mertz, according to a New York Police Department spokesman. Photos and video showed streets packed with mourners, which the mayor said was "absolutely unacceptable." Read the full story here.







Federal inmate who gave birth while on ventilator dies A 30-year-old federal inmate who gave birth while on a ventilator four weeks ago died from coronavirus Tuesday, the Bureau of Prisons said. Andrea Circle Bear was serving a 26-month sentence for maintaining a drug-involved premises, the agency said in a news release. Circle Bear, of Eagle Butte, South Dakota, appears to be the first female inmate to die in custody, according to a review of other reported coronavirus-related deaths within the federal prison system. Read the full story here.







Roy Horn, of Siegfried and Roy, tests positive for coronavirus Right, Roy Horn and Siegfried Fischbacher, left, of the animal magician duo 'Siegfried and Roy', play with a white tiger at the Hollywood Safari Park in Stuckenbrock, Germany on Jan. 1997. Boris Roessler / picture-alliance/dpa/AP file Roy Horn, one half of the Siegfried and Roy"Las Vegas magic and entertainment act, has tested positive for coronavirus, a spokesperson said Tuesday. In a statement, the spokesperson said Horn, 75, is responding well to treatment and that he and Siegfried Fischbacher "send positive wishes to everyone impacted by the pandemic." The pair was a Las Vegas staple for more than a decade, known for their performances with big cats. In 2003, a 380-pound tiger, Mantecore, bit Horn's neck during a show and dragged him off stage at the Mirage. Read the full story here.







In Latin America, pandemic leaves household maids with no safety net A woman wearing a mask walks past Nossa Senhora das Gracas cemetery in Rio de Janeiro on April 27, 2020. Silvia Izquierdo / AP MEXICO CITY — The coronavirus pandemic has upended the lives of many of Latin America's household maids, leaving them without work or government assistance or effectively trapping them inside the homes of their employers because of government-ordered lockdowns. Millions of domestic servants are woven into the fabric of family life throughout the region, where even lower middle-class families often have hired help. They are paid as little as $4 per day, under the table, with no benefits. Servants frequently care for their employers' children as much or more than they can care for their own, as depicted in the 2018 Oscar-winning movie "Roma." Maids sometimes live in rooms on the roofs of their employers' homes or rent rooms atop tenement apartment buildings. Read the full story here.






