This Hospital Received 104 Victims. 12 Are Still in Critical Condition.

University Medical Center of Southern Nevada is just three miles from the site of the shooting, where more than 500 were injured at an outdoor music festival. Thanks to its status as a Level 1 trauma center, the hospital's full trauma team was already onsite when victims began to pour in.

"We did receive 104 patients after the shooting last night. Even for our Level 1 trauma center, that's quite a few patients," the hospital's Chief Experience Officer Danita Cohen told MSNBC.

A Level 1 designation means 24-hour coverage by general surgeons and prompt availability of specialist care, according to the American Trauma Society.

Cohen said the hospital received some of the most grievously injured victims. Four have died at the hospital while 12 are in critical condition, each attended to by a dedicated nurse, she said.