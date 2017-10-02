This Hospital Received 104 Victims. 12 Are Still in Critical Condition.

University Medical Center of Southern Nevada is just three miles from the site of the shooting, where more than 500 were injured at an outdoor music festival. Thanks to its status as a Level 1 trauma center, the hospital's full trauma team was already onsite when victims began to pour in.
"We did receive 104 patients after the shooting last night. Even for our Level 1 trauma center, that's quite a few patients," the hospital's Chief Experience Officer Danita Cohen told MSNBC.
The father of Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock was on the FBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted list, the agency confirmed to NBC News.
Patrick Benjamin Paddock, also known as Benjamin Hoskins Paddock, was wanted by the agency for armed bank robbery.
He was bumped from the most-wanted list in 1977, according to the FBI's website.
One of the shooter’s brothers, Bruce Paddock, said that while their father was a bank robber, Stephen was “law abiding.”
"He never got into fights. He never did anything violent. He's kinda laid-back, never in a hurry,” Bruce told NBC News. "I don't know how he could stoop to this low point, hurting someone else … He killed a bunch of people and then killed himself so he didn't have to face whatever it was."
Paddock added that his brother was “not mentally deranged. He's quite smart.”
Suspect Stephen Paddock spent "tens of thousands of dollars" gambling in Las Vegas casinos in recent weeks, law enforcement officials tell NBC News. It’s unclear if he was winning or losing money off these large transactions, or if the gambling had any connection to the shooting.
One of the suspect's brothers, Eric Paddock, told NBC News earlier today that the suspect regularly spent time gambling and visiting the casinos in Las Vegas, some 80 miles away from Mesquite, Nevada, where the 64-year-old suspect was retired.
Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords and her husband, retired astronaut Mark Kelly, will respond to the Las Vegas massacre with remarks delivered outside the U.S. Capitol Monday afternoon, a spokeswoman for Americans for Responsible Solutions said.
The couple founded the organization aimed at encouraging lawmakers to pursue "commonsense" gun control after Giffords narrowly survived a shooting in Tucson, Arizona, that killed six of her constituents and wounded 12 others. In a statement issued Monday, Giffords called the Las Vegas shooting "a grave tragedy for our nation."
"I know this feeling of heartbreak and horror too well. The massacre in Las Vegas is a grave tragedy for our nation. This must stop — we must stop this," Giffords said, adding that she is praying for victims and first responders.
"But," she added, "I am praying for my former colleagues, too. I am praying they find the courage it will take to make progress on the challenging issue of gun violence."
Giffords and Kelly were originally scheduled to attend gun violence-related campaign events Monday for Virginia's Democratic candidate for governor, Ralph Northam.