Las Vegas mayor offers up city as 'control group' for easing coronavirus restrictions Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman speaks during the debut of Circa Resort & Casino in downtown Las Vegas on Jan. 10, 2019. Denise Truscello / Getty Images file Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman on Wednesday offered up her 650,000 constituents as a "control group" against shutdown orders while bitterly complaining that her tourism-reliant city is being economically ravaged. "How do you know until we have a control group? We offered to be a control group," Goodman told CNN, when asked if lifting shutdown orders would lead to a spike coronavirus deaths. "I did offer, it was turned down." Goodman said her proposal, to measure the public health impact of opening Las Vegas for business again, was turned down because too many people in town at any given moment are from outside city limits — thus making a proper statistical analysis impossible. The mayor's proposal didn't set well with late-night host and Las Vegas native Jimmy Kimmel, who tweeted: "Carolyn Goodman should resign before lunch arrives today. She is an embarrassment to my hometown." Share this -







Trump reverses course, says 'too soon' for Georgia Gov. Kemp to reopen state President Donald Trump said Wednesday he "strongly disagrees" with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's decision to allow businesses like barber shops and nail salons to reopen, a day after he praised him during the White House briefing. "I think it's too soon," Trump said at his daily coronavirus briefing on Wednesday. "But at the same time, he must do what he thinks is right." Asked about the same plan on Tuesday, Trump praised Kemp as "a capable man who knows what he's doing." The governor’s decision has been widely criticized by mayors in Georgia for being premature. Click here for the full story. Share this -







Hard-hit LA County nursing homes will test asymptomatic residents for COVID-19 Health officials in Los Angeles are changing course in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus at long-term care facilities that account for roughly a third of the 729 deaths in the county due to the virus. LA County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said on Wednesday that officials had been operating under the assumption that they need to focus on symptomatic residents and employees. But with significant spread among those who are asymptomatic, the county is moving to test all those who are daily in close contact with infected individuals. The state, which last week reported coronavirus cases at 1,224 different nursing homes, lifted restrictions on testing those who are asymptomatic. LA County will get assistance from the CDC to help with infection control at facilities where there are cases. Share this -







Oklahoma to start reopening businesses starting Friday Gov. Kevin Stitt announced plans to reopen businesses across Oklahoma beginning on Friday, using the three-phase plan issued by the White House as its guide. The state has met all the necessary criteria laid out by the plan from President Donald Trump's administration, including a downward trend of cases, according to an announcement from Stitt Wednesday. Oklahoma will begin allowing state parks and "personal care" businesses, such as hair salons and barbershops, to reopen beginning April 24. Other businesses, including restaurants and movie theaters, can begin reopening on May 1. "These businesses must maintain distance between customers and encourage customers to wait in their car until it is time for their appointment to avoid congestion in the lobbies or entrances," the governor's announcement said. "As we begin to responsibly implement this measured response, we will continue to prioritize the safety of Oklahomans and base all decisions on the data in our state.” Share this -







In sickest COVID-19 patients, underlying conditions are common, large study finds People with obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure are at greater risk for complications from the coronavirus, according to a large study of patients hospitalized with the illness it causes. The findings, published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association, confirm what physicians nationwide have noted anecdotally. Read more. Share this -







No money, but rent is due: In Colorado, few eviction protections as coronavirus spreads Colorado renters in limbo over lost wages April 22, 2020 04:18 Unlike more than 30 other states, Colorado does not have a statewide moratorium on evictions during the coronavirus outbreak. That's left many tenants fearing they could soon be without homes. Kendra Tallant, 41, was furloughed from her job at a resort where she took reservations, and now she's struggling to pay rent on the Colorado Springs apartment she shares with her fiancé and 23-year-old son, who are also out of work. She tried to negotiate with her landlord, but the company hit her with nearly $300 in late fees and began taking steps toward eviction. “I was just flabbergasted,” Tallant said. “We were forced to not work by no fault of our own. These places are just not working with us, and we’re having to choose between whether we can eat or pay rent.” Read the full story here. Share this -







Ohio man who disparaged lockdown measures on Facebook dies of coronavirus Social media posts of an Ohio man who disparaged coronavirus lockdown measures are now circulating online after he died of COVID-19, the disease associated with coronavirus. Screenshots of Facebook posts have surfaced online just days after John W. McDaniel, 60, died of coronavirus on April 15. One screenshot of a post dated March 13 included an accusation that the virus was a "political ploy." "If you're paranoid about getting sick, just don't go out," another post allegedly said. "It shouldn't keep those of us from Living Our Lives. The Madness has to stop." Read the full story here. Share this -







A wedding in the age of social distancing Apu Gomes / AFP - Getty Images Clerk Recorder Erika Patronas officiates Natasha and Michael Davis' wedding ceremony at the Honda Center parking lot on April 21, 2020 in Anaheim, California. The County of Orange Clerk Recorder employees implemented a variety of social distancing techniques to safely issue licenses and marry couples during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Share this -





