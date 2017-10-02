Person of Interest Not Involved 'at This Time': Police

Marilou Danley, named a person of interest in the investigation into the massacre, has been located and is not believed to be involved "at this time," law enforcement officials told reporters Monday morning.

"We have had conversations with her and we believed her, at this time, not to be involved. But obviously that investigation will continue,” Las Vegas Sheriff Joe Lombardo said, adding that Danley had been located out of the country. "She was not with [Paddock, the suspected shooter] when he checked in. We have discovered he was utilizing some of her identification."

Danley, 62, lived with Paddock and was initially thought to be traveling with him in Las Vegas.