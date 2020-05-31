Las Vegas protest grows larger and louder LAS VEGAS — As the sky darkened Saturday evening, the demonstration grew larger. Protesters made their way through downtown Las Vegas to Container Park, where their march had begun, and then began a second loop. Protesters' signs were lit with a neon glow as they marched past casinos that would normally be full of tourists. The demonstrators chanted louder, held their fists in the air and rang cowbells. Several people lit sage; others handed out water. A few had guns strapped to their waist or upper thigh. As one person graffitied a downtown building, protesters cheered. Protesters march in Las Vegas on May 30. Anita Hassan / NBC News Police lined many intersections, standing side by side, wearing face shields and zip ties attached to their duty belts. Some demonstrators yelled profanities as they walked by, while other marchers ushered them along. Police cars went whizzing by, sirens flashing. A police helicopter flew over the demonstrators near the historic El Cortez Casino. Many in the crowd held their signs up to sky. They began chanting, “George Floyd.” Share this -







Video shows man disarming person with stolen Seattle police rifle Dramatic video showed an armed man disarming an apparent protester who had a stolen Seattle police rifle taken after two police vehicles were burned Saturday. Two rifles were stolen from two Seattle police patrol cars that were burned amid the chaos, and both were recovered by a security guard working with a Q13 Fox News reporter, police said in a tweet. As I explained on air, our security guard felt that the public was in danger. He took the AR 15 from the rioter and disabled it. We called 911 and waited to hand it over and continue our reporting. Protesters surrounded us, calling us police. (1/2) https://t.co/q9jypdxfco — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) May 31, 2020 The video from KOMO shows a man with what appeared to be a handgun taking the rifle from a bandanna-masked man, and then releasing the magazine. A Seattle police spokeswoman confirmed that rifle was one of the two stolen from the SPD vehicles, but did not confirm who disarmed the man. The reporter, Brandi Kruse, tweeted that "our security guard felt that the public was in danger" and took the rifle from what she described as a rioter and disabled it. Seattle police tweeted their thanks to the man for "safely recovering both rifles and potentially saving lives." One rifle had been fired but police said there were no reports of injury and they were unsure who fired it. Kruse tweeted that a person took the rifle and fired into vehicles, but no one appeared hurt. Police said no arrests had been made.







California governor declares state of emergency in L.A. County, sends in National Guard California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Los Angeles County and deployed the National Guard as tensions between protesters and police flared. Up to 1,000 troops were expected to arrive in the LA-area by midnight, NBC Los Angeles reported. "Whether you wear a badge or whether you hold a sign, I'm asking all of Los Angeles to take a deep breath and step back for a moment," Mayor Garcetti said during a Saturday press conference. "To allow our firefighters to put out the flames. To allow our peace officers to re-establish some order. And, to let them protect your rights to be out there." Businesses in popular shopping sections of L.A., including near Melrose Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue, were looted throughout the day and into the night. A citywide curfew was imposed Saturday starting at 8 p.m. but thousands of people ignored the order.







3 shot, 1 dead amid protests in Indianapolis One person died and two others were struck in a shooting amid demonstrations in Indianapolis, Indiana, Saturday, police said. The violence was a few blocks from the center of protests in the city, Monument Circle. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Patrolman Michael Hewitt said there was no evidence tying the attack to the protesters. But Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Deputy Chief Josh Barker said at a press conference that the demonstrations "culminated in three people shot, one person dead," he said. There were several hundred demonstrators in the city Saturday, police said. Asked about the number of shots-fired reports, Barker said, "We've lost count at this point." Details about suspects or the surviving victims' injuries were not available. #IMPDNOW: we are investigating multiple shootings Downtown. These are NOT officer-involved incidents. IMPD officers have not fired shots tonight. pic.twitter.com/cnRbrZuFG0 — IMPD (@IMPDnews) May 31, 2020







Federal prosecutors charge 3 In Molotov cocktail attacks during New York protests Three people were arrested and charged with tossing Molotov cocktails into New York Police Department vehicles early Saturday morning. Samantha Shader, 27, of Catskill, New York, was charged with allegedly throwing the explosive at a New York police car that was occupied by four officers. The device shattered two police car windows and damaged the vehicle, according to federal charging documents. Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigations retrieved witness video of the incident. Shader allegedly waived her Miranda rights and admitted to throwing the Molotov cocktail, according to officials. Colinford Mattis, 32, and Urooj Rahman, 31, of Brooklyn, were also charged with possessing explosive device components after Rahman allegedly tossed a Molotov cocktail at a police car and then fled with Mattis.







Photo: Pharmacy looted in Raleigh, North Carolina Protesters set fire to items looted Saturday from a CVS Pharmacy in Raleigh, N.C. Jonathan Drake / Reuters







Ferguson, Missouri, police station damaged in protests Here's a look at the damage that's been done at the Ferguson Police Department. All non-essential personnel have evacuated the building. pic.twitter.com/U6WqDSEA4G — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) May 31, 2020







Biden calls protests 'right and necessary' Former Vice President Joe Biden, the apparent Democratic presidential nominee, released a statement just after midnight Sunday morning, calling the protests "right and necessary" while urging peaceful demonstrations over violence. "I know that a grief that dark and deep may at times feel too heavy to bear," he said in the statement. "I know. I also know that the only way to bear it is to turn all that anguish into purpose." He urged Americans to use their pain to make change. "We are a nation in pain, but we must not allow this pain to destroy us," he said.







No end in sight as protests and aggressive police responses continue nationwide Police move towards a protester after curfew Saturday in Minneapolis. John Minchillo / AP Protests continue to rage across the country as curfews go into effect. National Guard units in 12 states and Washington, D.C., have been activated. In New York City, where there is no curfew, protesters and police officers are continuing to clash through Brooklyn as unrest edged into violence around Manhattan's Union Square. The NYPD has arrested more than 100 people as of Saturday evening, a senior police official said. In Washington, D.C. multiple fires raged as protesters and police skirmished. At the White House Saturday, police used pepper spray, tear gas and what appeared to be rubber bullets on protesters. In Los Angeles, Mayor Eric Garcetti put the entire city under curfew and deployed the National Guard to the as fires raged in the city on its 4th day of protests. Similar scenes played out across the country in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Texas, Utah, Florida and several other states. In Minneapolis, journalists were told to leave the streets and police strong armed protesters, escalating their use of force to try to get people to go home.






