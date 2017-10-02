Concertgoers Recount Harrowing Escape Amid Gunshots

Friends Sarah Haas and Sydney Sievers were at the Route 91 Harvest festival on Sunday night when a shooter on the 32nd floor of a nearby hotel opened fire.

“We’re in VIP having the best time of our life, my best friend, my mom and my grandma. We hear a whole bunch of shooting, we get down on that floor,” Sievers told NBC News. “You could hear the gunshots. You understood what it was. You couldn’t miss it.”

Haas said strangers pulled them out of the concert area and through a parking lot. After that, they met up with a group of strangers who stuck together and helped calm each other down. Haas and Sievers eventually took shelter in a stranger’s hotel room for the night.

“It was the scariest time of my life. I thought it was over. I really did,” Sievers said. “I was more scared about my mom, not knowing where she was. But I knew we would make it. We had so much adrenaline, we had to. We had no choice. We can't stay behind.”

Haas said she was still struggling to process the event.

“You think you're going there to have a fun time to, you know, listen to music, hang out with friends,” she said. “You never expect anything like this to happen and then it did.”