'We Are Completely at a Loss,' Suspect's Brother Says

The brother of Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock was stunned to learn Monday that his relative was the suspected perpetrator of the largest mass shooting in modern American history.

“He was just a guy,” Paddock told NBC News. “We are completely at a loss.”

Paddock, who lives in Orlando, said his brother was retired in Mesquite, Nevada and spent his time at the hotels, going to shows and gambling.

"Mars just fell into the earth,” he said. “We’re completely dumbfounded.”