29-year-old pipefitter Austin Davis traveled to Las Vegas on a “guy’s trip” with a few friends, according to his hometown paper, Riverside’s Press-Enterprise. He was shot and killed on Sunday night along with another member of his group, Thomas Day.

Courtney Belger, one of Davis’ best friends, described Davis as, “that person you can always ask and know he’s going to come through for you,” according to the paper.

A GoFundMe page established for his grieving family had raised $16,000 out of its goal of 20,000 on Thursday afternoon.