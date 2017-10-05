The Shippensburg, Pennsylvania, Police Department confirmed the wrestling coach's death in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
"It is with the most of broken hearts, the families of Bill Wolfe Jr. and his wife, Robyn, share that Bill has been confirmed to be among the deceased as a result of the mass attack in Las Vegas," the statement read.
Wolfe and his wife were celebrating their wedding anniversary, according to PennLive.com, the website of the Patriot-News newspaper of Harrisburg.
Tonks worked for a Southern California-based technology company and had three children. Her employer, Technologent, confirmed Monday that she died.
On a fundraising page, friends recalled her jovial side, posting photos of her wrapped in toilet paper or flashing a goofy grin for the camera.
"Neysa was always down to be silly," one friend wrote. "More memories than I can count are of her laughing and she had the BEST laugh!! She will be GREATLY and DEEPLY missed!!!"
Stewart, 30, of Las Vegas was an avid country music fan, his sister-in-law Kelly Stewart told the Las Vegas Review Journal.
Kelly Stewart said Brennan Stewart wrote and played country music, and shielded his girlfriend when the shooting began at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.
“Brennan was the kind of guy who always put others before himself; including up to the moment he lost his life,” his family said in a statement to the Review-Journal.
Smith, 53, was an elementary school office manager and district fixture in Simi Valley, California — someone who never missed a dance recital and always had a smile on her face.
"It's numbing," a family friend, Suzanne Smith, told NBC Los Angeles. "It doesn't seem real."
Smith's death was confirmed by Simi Valley School District spokeswoman Jake Finch, who told The Washington Post she'd been at the festival with friends when she was killed.
Mike Hyatt, superintendent of the Gallup-McKinley County, New Mexico, schools, confirmed at a news conference Monday that Romero Muniz died Sunday night.
Romero Muniz had worked in the district since 2003 and was most recently a discipline secretary at Miyamura High School in Gallup.
Hyatt called her "an incredible, loving and sincere friend, mentor and advocate for our students."
"She was outgoing, kind and considerate," he said. "We will miss all these attributes that she brought and shared."
Link, a loan processor from San Clemente, California, was confirmed among the dead by Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and a nephew, Vincent Link.
Victor Link was a music lover and the father of a 23-year-old son, his nephew told The Bakersfield California. He attended the music festival with his fiancée, Lynn Gonzales.
"It doesn't feel real," Vincent Link said. "It's hard to grasp that he's gone."
Kimura, of Placentia, California, was attending the festival with a close-knit group of friends, who called themselves a "framily."
Ryan Miller, who was with Kimura and started a GoFundMe page for her family, confirmed her death to NBC News.
"Nicol's heart was bigger than most human beings, her spirit was beautiful, her laugh was infectious, and she just had a way of making every time we gathered an awesome one," Miller wrote on the GoFundMe page.
Miller wrote on Facebook that his children loved Kimura because she was the "fun crazy aunt everyone wants."
Cohen, 57, lived in Oxnard, California, with her boyfriend Derrick “Bo” Taylor, who was also killed in the shooting.
Cohen’s son told NBC Bay Area that his mother radiated a light that touched everyone she knew.
Barnette, 30, was a longtime Disneyland worker who'd gone to Las Vegas to celebrate a friend's birthday, The Los Angeles Times reported.
Disney Chief Executive Robert Iger confirmed her death Monday night in a post on Twitter.
"A senseless, horrific, act, and a terrible loss for so many," he wrote. "We mourn a wonderful member of the Disney family: Carrie Barnette. Tragic."
"She was always generous and helping everybody in every way," Her mother, Mavis Barnette, told the paper that her daughter was “generous helping everybody in every way.”
Robbins, 20, took his girlfriend on a date to the music festival, and when he began clutching his chest, she thought that Robbins — a diabetic — had low blood sugar levels, The Washington Post reported.
She didn't realize he'd been struck in the chest by a bullet, Gaynor Wells, Robbins' grandmother, told the paper.