Stewart, 30, of Las Vegas was an avid country music fan, his sister-in-law Kelly Stewart told the Las Vegas Review Journal.

Kelly Stewart said Brennan Stewart wrote and played country music, and shielded his girlfriend when the shooting began at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

“Brennan was the kind of guy who always put others before himself; including up to the moment he lost his life,” his family said in a statement to the Review-Journal.