At large family gatherings, Brett Schwanbeck, 61, was the fun uncle to hang out with, his niece Carla Van Hoosen told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Van Hoosen described him as the kind of guy "who would drive 500 miles if you needed him to help you."

Schwanbeck attended the festival with his fiance, who escaped without injury. His youngest son, Shawn Schwanbeck, said that his father loved the outdoors and took the family on frequent camping and hunting trips. "My dad was the funnest guy in the world to be around," Shawn said.