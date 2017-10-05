Calla Medig

Castilla, 28, a makeup artist from Huntington Beach, California, was celebrating her 28th birthday in Las Vegas — where her boyfriend was planning to propose marriage.

Castilla was holding hands with her sister when she was shot in the head, according to a GoFundMe page created by her aunt, Marina Parker. Adam Castilla, her brother, confirmed her death to The Washington Post.

"My sister was really happy. She was living her life and had so many dreams and aspirations," Adam Castilla told The Post. "She didn't have one bad bone in her body. Every time I saw her, she managed to make everything good."