Cameron Robinson

Robinson, a legal records specialist for the city of Las Vegas, was shot in the neck according to his sister and the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

His partner, Bobby Eardley, told Anderson Cooper in an interview with CNN on Wednesday that Eardley, “just had such a drive and determination to always better his life, and he did such an amazing job of that… And it was never enough. He wanted more. And he deserved more. He had so many goals and dreams.”