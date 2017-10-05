Barnette, 30, was a longtime Disneyland worker who'd gone to Las Vegas to celebrate a friend's birthday, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Disney Chief Executive Robert Iger confirmed her death Monday night in a post on Twitter.

"A senseless, horrific, act, and a terrible loss for so many," he wrote. "We mourn a wonderful member of the Disney family: Carrie Barnette. Tragic."

Her mother, Mavis Barnette, told the paper that her daughter was "generous helping everybody in every way."