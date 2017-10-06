Feedback

Carrie Parsons, 31, was a Seattle resident remembered as a "one in a million friend,"  according to Laura Cooper and KOMO News in Seattle. She was an avid fan of country music singer Eric Church — one of the festival's headliners — who she'd seen more than 10 times. 

Cooper, a close friend, learned from Parsons' mother that her friend had been shot. "I woke up and I thought 'is this real?'" she told KOMO. "'Did this actually happen or is this just a bad nightmare?' No — it's real — a senseless tragedy I can't make sense of."

 

Brett Schwanbeck

At large family gatherings, Brett Schwanbeck, 61, was the fun uncle to hang out with, his niece Carla Van Hoosen told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Van Hoosen described him as the kind of guy "who would drive 500 miles if you needed him to help you." 

Schwanbeck attended the festival with his fiance, who escaped without injury. His youngest son, Shawn Schwanbeck, said that his father loved the outdoors and took the family on frequent camping and hunting trips. "My dad was the funnest guy in the world to be around," Shawn said. 

Pati Mestas

67-year-old Pati Mestas was a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who loved country music and spending time with her family, the Riverside Press Enterprise said on Tuesday. One of her favorite artists was Jason Aldean, who was performing when the shooting broke out at the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas. 

Her cousin, Tom Smith, described her as a caring parent and faithful Christian: "She shined. She was vocal and attentive and comforting...I would categorize her as one of the ideal cousins, a role model."

Carly Kreibaum

Carly Kreibaum, 33, lived on a farm just outside of Sutherland, Iowa, a town of 600 people, according to the Des Moines Register. Local librarian Dan Wetherell described her as a "kind, loving mother, just working and taking care of her children."

Kreibaum is survived by her husband, Chris, and two young children. 

Dorene Anderson

Anderson, 49, was attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival with her husband, John, and her daughters.

In a statement to The Washington Post, her husband said he was grateful for the time he got to share with his wife.

"She was the most amazing wife, mother and person this world ever had," John Anderson said.

 

Christiana Duarte

A recent University of Arizona graduate, Duarte was part of the Sigma Kappa sorority, Robert C. Robbins, the president of the university said in a statement.

“I know I speak for the UA community in expressing our deepest condolences for Christiana’s family and in asking for their privacy to be respected,” Robbins added.

 

Cameron Robinson

Robinson, a legal records specialist for the city of Las Vegas, was shot in the neck according to his sister and the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

His partner, Bobby Eardley, told Anderson Cooper in an interview with CNN on Wednesday that Eardley, “just had such a drive and determination to always better his life, and he did such an amazing job of that… And it was never enough. He wanted more. And he deserved more. He had so many goals and dreams.”    

Denise Burditus

Denise Burditus was a doting grandmother who had recently quit her job in banking to go back to school. She died in her husband’s arms on Sunday night as they fled from a deluge of bullets the couple initially mistook for fireworks.

Tony Burditus, her husband, told Anderson Cooper he knew she was ‘the one’ in high school.

Standing at the edge of the crime scene, he said he hadn’t had an opportunity to say goodbye: “I immediately knew her wound was fatal. She was unconscious from the time she was struck.”  

Erick Silva

21-year-old Las Vegas resident Erick Silva was working security at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival on Sunday and died assisting panicked concertgoers during the chaos, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. KTNV Las Vegas called him a "hero that touched countless lives."

Originally from Los Angeles, Silva was a graduate of Las Vegas High School. “I can’t believe it. I just can’t believe it right now,” his mother said through tears at a memorial service in his honor. 

Melissa Ramirez

Melissa Ramirez was a lover of country music who came from a large and close-knit extended family, her cousin told The New York Times on Tuesday. 

Flags were lowered on Monday and will remain at half-mast all week at Ramirez’s alma mater, California State University Bakersfield. On Tuesday, CSUB President Horace Mitchell issued a statement, calling the campus community heartbroken. “We send our deepest sympathies to Melissa Ramirez’s family and friends,” he said. 

