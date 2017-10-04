Feedback

Charleston Hartfield

Hartfield, 34, was a sergeant first class with the Nevada Army National Guard and a soldier in the 100th Quartermaster Company headquartered in Las Vegas.

"Sgt. 1st Class Hartfield epitomizes everything good about America," said Brig. Gen. Zachary Doser, commander of the Nevada Army National Guard.

The Las Vegas Review–Journal reported that Hartfield was a Las Vegas police officer who was off duty at the time of the shooting.

He was also the author of "Memoirs of a Public Servant," published earlier this year.

The book, which details Hartfield's career as a police officer in Las Vegas, says he worked in law enforcement for 11 years and on active military duty for 16 years.

It also says Hartfield was a husband and father.

 

Chris Hazencomb

Hazencomb, 44, of Camarillo, California, was a sports junkie who graduated from Thousand Oaks High School, according to the Ventura County Star.

His mother and aunt confirmed his death to NBC News.

 

Adrian Murfitt

Murfitt, 35, a commercial fisherman, had traveled to Nevada from his home in Anchorage, Alaska, after a successful season on the water, The Associated Press reported.

His sister, Shannon Gothard, told the AP that Murfitt  "decided to go out and celebrate and go to the concert and treat himself to something nice and fun."

Gothard told the AP that her family spoke with a friend who was with her brother when he died.

 

Rhonda LeRocque

LeRocque, 42, of Tewksbury, Massachusetts, was also among the dead, NBC Boston reported.

"We've lost a gem," her mother, Priscilla Champagne, told the station Monday.

"She didn't deserve this. Her family doesn't deserve this," said Jennifer Zeleneski, LeRocque's half-sister. "She was an amazing person, a great mom, great wife. She always had something nice to say when you needed it.

 

Stacee Etcheber

Etcheber, had attended the country western concert Sunday with her husband, Vincent, a San Francisco police officer, NBC Bay Area reported.

San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said Etcheber “was taken in a senseless act of violence” while her husband “heroically rushed to aid shooting victims.”

"It's with a heavy heart and deep sorrow, Stacee Etcheber has passed away," Al Etcheber, Stacee Etcheber's brother-in-law, wrote on Facebook. "Please pray for our family during this difficult time."

 

Thomas Day Jr.

Day, 54, was a country music fan, the father of four adult children and grandfather of two. He moved to Las Vegas three years ago after having raised a family in Corona, California.

Day was described as a "great family man" and a "fun-loving boy" by his father, Thomas Day Sr.

The elder Day said he learned of his son's death when he got a frantic phone call from his grandchildren.

"They were standing right there, and they said he and another young man there both took a bullet in the head," he told The Associated Press. "Everybody started running for cover, and the guy kept shooting."

Sandy Casey

Casey, from Manhattan Beach, California, was a special education teacher who'd worked for the city's unified school district for nine years, NBC Los Angeles reported.

A country music lover, she'd gone to the festival with her fiancé and some friends, and they'd been near the stage when she was shot in her lower back, according to The Washington Post.

Her boyfriend tried carrying her to safety — dodging gunfire along the way — but eventually she stopped breathing, The Post reported.

"This is unbelievably sad and tragic," district Superintendent Mike Matthews said, according NBC Los Angeles. "We lost a spectacular teacher who devoted her life to helping some of our most needy students."

 

Jack Beaton

Beaton, a father of two children, was killed while shielding his wife from the gunfire, his son Jake Beaton wrote on social media. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., confirmed his death on Tuesday.

Beaton and his wife were in Las Vegas celebrating their 23rd wedding anniversary.

"He put Laurie on the ground and covered her with his body and he got shot I don't know how many times," Beaton's father-in-law Jerry Cook told The Telegraph. "Laurie was saying he was bleeding through the mouth, bleeding profusely, she knew he was dying. He told her he loved her. Laurie could tell he was slipping. She told him she loved him and she would see him in heaven."

Hannah Ahlers

Ahlers, 34, got married at 17 and was the mother of three children, according to The Washington Post. She lived in Beaumont, California, and was a fan of four-wheeling and watching her daughter play volleyball, The Post reported.

Her brother, Lance Miller, confirmed her death to The Post.

Ahlers was struck in the head with a bullet at the music festival, Miller said.

 

Christopher Roybal

Christopher Roybal was a 29-year-old veteran who served in Afghanistan. He went to the concert with his mother, Debbie Allen, but they got there at different times.

When the gunfire began, they were on opposite sides of the stage, Allen said.

"I was trying to run towards wherever I thought he might be," she said. "This man wouldn't let me — he kept pulling me away saying, 'You can't run towards the gunfire.'"

Allen later found a firefighter who'd been walking behind her son when he was hit.

"He told me my son was shot in the chest — that he said, 'I was hit, I'm hit,'" Allen said. "They all bent down when the gunfire began, and my son just fell back."

 

