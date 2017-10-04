Chris Hazencomb

Klymchuk, of Alberta, was the mother of four children and worked as a librarian, a bus driver and an educational assistant at a Roman Catholic elementary school, St. Stephen's.

Klymchuk was in Las Vegas with her fiancé at the time of the shooting, according to The Globe and Mail. Her children remained at home.

"She was a very good mother," Margaret Klymchuk, her grandmother, told The Globe and Mail. "She raised four beautiful children."