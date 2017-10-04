Christopher Roybal was a 29-year-old veteran who served in Afghanistan. He went to the concert with his mother, Debbie Allen, but they got there at different times.

When the gunfire began, they were on opposite sides of the stage, Allen said.

"I was trying to run towards wherever I thought he might be," she said. "This man wouldn't let me — he kept pulling me away saying, 'You can't run towards the gunfire.'"

Allen later found a firefighter who'd been walking behind her son when he was hit.

"He told me my son was shot in the chest — that he said, 'I was hit, I'm hit,'" Allen said. "They all bent down when the gunfire began, and my son just fell back."